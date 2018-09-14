Nvidia's recently unveiled GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card has seen its first benchmark results leaked online, showing some very impressive performance. Nvidia's latest 2000 series GPUs were announced last month, and the RTX 2080 is said to go on sale starting September 20. The new GPUs are based on an architecture codenamed Turing and it merges conventional graphics rasterisation, real-time ray tracing, AI, and compute power for the first time.

These 3DMark benchmark results were spotted first by a user on Twitter, and reported by WCCFtech. The new consumer GPUs were given to select reviewers along with the GeForce 411.51 GeForce Drivers, and it is being rumoured that one of these reviewers has leaked the benchmarks online. In the Time Spy 1.0 the GeForce RTX 2080 is seen to score a whopping 10,147 points, and a graphics score of 10,659. The rig used featured an Intel Core i7-8700K processor, with 16GB of DDR4 memory. The reference GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card had a memory clock of 7000MHz, while the core was clocked at 1875MHz. WCCFTech notes this is faster than the Nvidia GeForce 1080 Ti and Titan XP at stock clock. Moreover, the 3DMark Firestrike graphics score result is 27,000 points, which is higher than the previous generation GTX 1080 Ti, even when its overclocked.

With these amazing scores at stock speed, the 2000 series GPUs will perform even better when overclocked. These benchmark results lend weight to Nvidia's claims of the GPUs being the biggest generational leap in the history of the company. Nvidia says that Turing delivers up to 6X the performance of previous-generation Pascal GPUs. Gamers will be able to play the most recent and upcoming titles in 4K with HDR at frame rates exceeding 60fps.

Alongside the Nvidia GeFore RTX 2080 GPU, the company even launched the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and the GeForce 2070 GPUs. Graphics cards from partner brands including Zotac, Asus, MSI and others featuring the new GeForce RTX GPUs will be priced starting at $499 (approximately Rs. 34,828) for the GeForce RTX 2070, $699 (approximately Rs. 48,787) for the GeForce RTX 2080, and $999 (approximately Rs. 69,725) for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Pre-orders for the two higher-end models have already begun, and retail availability, as mentioned, is set for September 20. The GeForce RTX 2070 will follow in October. Nvidia will sell its own factory-overclocked Founders Edition graphics cards for all three new GPUs priced $100 higher each.

In India, listings for four Zotac GeForce RTX graphics cards have appeared online with prices starting at Rs. 70,990 for a GeForce RTX 2080 with a basic blower-style cooler, and going up to Rs. 1,09,990 for a triple-fan overclocked Amp Edition version of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Zotac has not officially confirmed these prices.