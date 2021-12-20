Technology News
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops

Nvidia says that laptops with these GPUs will launch starting spring 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 December 2021 18:08 IST
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 features Tensor Cores

Highlights
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 comes with 4GB of GDDR6 memory
  • The GPU has a 64-bit memory interface width
  • Nvidia GeForce MX570 features power-efficient CUDA Cores

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, Nvidia GeForce MX570, and Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPUs for entry-level laptops have been announced. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 is aimed at offering an affordable choice for gamers and creators. As per the company, the GPU's standard memory configuration is 4GB (DDR6), and it has a 64-bit memory interface width. The other two GPUs are pretty much designed for an accelerated workflow. Nvidia says that laptops with these graphic cards will be available starting in spring 2022.

Nvidia said that its latest GPUs give more choices to gamers and creators. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU is an addition to the company's 20-series graphic cards. It features RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and Nvidia Encoder to enable features such as ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, Reflex, and Broadcast. Nvidia says that GeForce RTX 2050 also “works seamlessly with Nvidia Optimus technology” for a long battery life and great performance.

As per a report by The Verge, the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 is based on Ampere GA107 architecture which is used in the GeForce RTX 3050. It also comes with 2,048 CUDA cores, 4GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 64-bit memory bus.

Meanwhile, Nvidia GeForce MX570 is claimed to be the company's fastest MX GPU which can accelerate work and play. It features power-efficient CUDA cores and faster memory speeds than previous MX GPUs to enable faster photo editing, video editing, and gaming. Similarly, Nvidia GeForce MX550 is also said to offer better performance and efficiency when editing photos and videos on software such as Adobe Lightroom and Premiere Pro, respectively. The new GeForce MX550 is an upgrade to the GeForce MX450 and comes with more CUDA cores and faster memory speeds.

As mentioned, the laptops powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, and GeForce MX550 GPUs will be launched in 2022.

Sourabh Kulesh
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops
