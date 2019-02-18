Technology News
  Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Leaks Indicate February 22 Launch, $279 Price, Specs, Performance

, 18 February 2019
Highlights

  • The alleged leaked price will be around the same as the GeForce GTX 1060
  • Performance could match the GeForce GTX 1070 in games
  • The purported GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will not support RTX ray tracing

Rumours and leaks about Nvidia's purportedly upcoming mid-range GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU keep popping up, and multiple sources now seem to all point to a launch this Friday and an official starting price of $279 (approximately Rs. 19,915). The volume of rumours and leaks seem to all but confirm that such a product is actually about to launch. The new GPU would be a mid-range offering based on the same Turing architecture as the recently launched GeForce RTX 20 series, but with ray tracing features either disabled or missing entirely, in order to reach cost-sensitive audiences.

A Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card appeared on Amazon.co.uk priced at GBP 286.11 with a release date of February 22, according to a Reddit post by user u/AlenF, but the page has since been taken down. Another Gigabyte-branded card, possibly the same model, was later spotted on Amazon.de by user u/zypthora with a price of EUR 321.26, and the page is still visible at the time of writing this story.

The German Amazon listing shows an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with a triple-fan cooler, backplate, three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI port, but no VirtualLink USB Type-C port for VR, like the GeForce RTX series have. The card's packaging is also clearly shown. Specifications include 6GB of GDDR6 RAM on a 192-bit memory bus, but clock speeds are missing. Interestingly, the listing says that the product is sold and shipped by ‘Amazon Global Store US'. The item's price without shipping is listed as EUR 268.28 which is more in line with other leaks.

Yet another Amazon leak was noted by Hot Hardware. In this case, boutique system integrator iBuyPower listed two gaming desktop PCs featuring GeForce GTX 1060 Ti graphics cards. Earlier this month, a Russian online retailer called Mitcor seemingly published the specifications of MSI and Palit-branded cards, indicating base and boost clock speeds of 1500MHz and 1770MHz respectively. The GPU is codenamed TU116 and has 1,536 CUDA cores, according to screenshots published by Videocardz. It is also seemingly manufactured on a 12nm process.

Videocardz, which often posts reliable leaks and rumours, has now shown the packaging and renders of GeForce GTX 1660 Ti cards manufactured by Gigabyte, MSI, EVGA, Palit, and Galax. The site is asserting that Nvidia's official retail price will be $279 and that lower-end variants will follow. Nvidia partners could launch GeForce GTX 1660 Ti cards with 3GB of RAM, and there could be GeForce GTX 1660 as well as GeForce GTX 1650 variants in the pipeline launching over the next few months.

On top of all of that, a leaked Final Fantasy XV benchmark score posted by Twitter user TUM_APISAK and spotted by Tom's Hardware seems to place the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti on par with the GeForce GTX 1070. At its expected price, this would be great news for gamers. However, this is just one benchmark of one game at one resolution, so it should not be taken as a general indicator of overall performance.

In late January, photos appeared online of Nvidia allegedly briefing Chinese manufacturers about the upcoming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Several of the same specifications and details were indicated at the time, which gives these recent leaks more credibility. 

Comments

Further reading: Nvidia, GeForce, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti launch, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti price, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti price in India, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti performance, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti specifications
Jamshed Avari Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over eight years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and ... More
Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition Details Leaked Ahead of Launch; Mi 9 SE Listed Online
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black Price Leaked Yet Again Ahead of February 20 Launch
Pricee
