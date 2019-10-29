Nvidia is expanding its Super series of refreshed GPUs with the new GeForce GTX 1660 Super and GeForce GTX 1650 Super. The former will be positioned in between the existing GeForce GTX 1660 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, while the latter will sit above the GeForce GTX 1650. Much like their siblings in the GeForce RTX Super series announced earlier this year, the new GeForce GTX Super GPUs will offer improved performance compared to their non-Super counterparts.

Graphics cards based on the new GeForce GTX 1660 Super will be priced starting at Rs. 20,500 ($219 in the US) which is actually slightly lower than the Rs. 21,500 official price of the GeForce GTX 1660 when it was first introduced. Non-Super cards will continue to be available at reduced prices, according to Nvidia. Availability will be immediate, with graphics cards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, Zotac, EVGA, Galax, Palit, and others going on sale starting from October 29.

The pricing of the GeForce GTX 1650 Super has not been announced yet, but cards with this GPU will go on sale from November 22. As with previous GeForce GTX 16-series models, there will be no reference design from Nvidia and all cards in the market will feature custom-designed coolers.

In the case of the GeForce GTX 1660 Super, the GPU itself is unchanged, but benefits come from the use of faster 14Gbps GDDR6 rather than 8Gbps GDDR5 memory resulting in improved memory bandwidth. The GeForce GTX 1650 Super on the other hand gets significantly better specifications than its non-Super counterpart, with a beefier GPU in addition to 12Gbps GDDR6 memory.

Nvidia is claiming up to 1.5x the performance of non-Super GeForce GTX 16-series graphics cards and up to 2x the performance of the previous-gen GeForce GTX 10-series. Both new products are based on the Turing architecture, derived from the same designs as the high-end GeForce RTX GPU series though without support for ray tracing acceleration. The company is also emphasising that both new GPUs feature its Turing-based NVENC video encoder which will enable higher quality video streaming without impacting performance.

The new GPUs are expected to help Nvidia compete with AMD's recently announced Radeon RX 5500 series.

With this launch, Nvidia is also releasing new drivers with a new Ultra Low Latency mode for G-Sync monitors, integrated open-source ReShade filters for creative post-processing effects in games, and improved image sharpening, as well as support and performance optimisations for recently launched games.