Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Price in India, Release Date Revealed

, 14 March 2019
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Price in India, Release Date Revealed

  • The GeForce GTX 1660 price starts at Rs. 21,500
  • It's available from March 14
  • It's being positioned for gaming at 1080p

Nvidia has announced the GeForce GTX 1660 India price and release date. It promises to be 130 percent faster than the GTX 960 and 35 percent faster than the GTX 1060 3GB at 1080p according to Nvidia, which should make it a decent option for 1080p gaming if it holds true in real world tests. That said, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 India price starts at Rs. 21,500 with a release date of March 14. There won't be a Founders Edition variant and you can purchase it from one of the company's many partners such as Asus, Zotac, and MSI, each of which would be following their own pricing with the price starting at Rs. 21,500. It will be available at both online and offline retailers.

In addition to this, the company states that the GTX 1660 uses the same Turing architecture technology found in the GTX 1660 Ti, claiming that it would support all sorts of bespoke Nvidia features such as Ansel, GameStream, GeForce Experience, Highlights, ShadowPlay, Adaptive Shading technology, and more.

This is the second new GPU from Nvidia that doesn't feature its highly publicised ray tracing tech that it calls RTX. 

In a press Q&A session attended by VentureBeat, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang was quoted as having stated that the problem of excess inventory due to the end of the cryptocurrency mining bubble is now almost completely resolved. Nvidia did not ship any new units into the market for one quarter, and has now depleted reserves of the GeForce GTX 1080 TiGeForce GTX 1080GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, and GeForce GTX 1070, with stocks of the GeForce GTX 1060 set to run out in a few weeks' time. It is not clear whether Huang was ruling out future manufacturing of new units of these GPUs, but it would be unlikely. 

Huang also acknowledged and agreed with criticism of the launch of the GeForce RTX 20-series, because the company started with only high-end, high-priced models. He said that the new GeForce RTX 2060, announced at CES 2019, is the answer to buyers' frustrations. Evidently it wasn't enough what with disappointing Q4 sales, perhaps forcing it to launch cheaper non-RTX variants like the GTX 1660.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Nvidia, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, GTX 1660
Rishi Alwani
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Price in India, Release Date Revealed
