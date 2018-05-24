With GPU prices seeing no signs of abating it seems that Nvidia has quietly launched the GeForce GTX 1050 3GB card. It appeared on the company's website and sports a configuration that sits right in between the GTX 1050Ti and GTX 1050. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB has a 96-bit bus versus the 128-bit bus of the GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti. This results in an 84GBps bandwidth versus 112GBps the others cards have. It has the aforementioned 3GB GDDR5 memory versus the 2GB on the GTX 1050 and 4GB on the GTX 1050Ti.

And while the name might seem deceiving, the specs of the GeForce GTX 1050GB reveal a graphics processor similar to what the GTX 1050Ti has with 768 CUDA cores. In comparison, the GTX 1050 has 640. Clock speeds are on the higher side as well. The 3GB GTX 1050 can go up to 1518MHz, compared to 1455MHz for the original GTX 1050 and 1392MHz for the GTX 1050 Ti.

Considering both the GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti have been around for the better part of a year and a half, it's odd to see a new edition to this budget-focussed segment of Nvidia's range right now. More so with murmurs of a brand new GPU architecture from the company to be announced soon. Perhaps we'll see more at Computex.

At the time of filing this story, there's been no confirmation if Nvidia plans to bring the GTX 1050 3GB to India just yet. Given how price sensitive the PC gaming market is here, we won't be surprised to see a release date and price for the country soon enough. Globally, Nvidia has confirmed that it would sit between the $140 price tag of the GTX 1050 and the $200 it costs for a GTX 1050Ti though it hasn't given a concrete price for international markets either. That said, it should end up being one of the cheaper options for those looking to game on a budget.

