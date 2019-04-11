The Nvidia GeForce GTX series of GPUs from the GTX 1060 upwards will now support ray tracing. Nvidia has made a new Game Ready Driver available for download right now. This will allow those with GeForce GTX GPUs to check out ray tracing as opposed to the feature being limited to the GeForce RTX line alone. Though the company does admit that performance won't be as good. In a presentation to the media, Nvidia's Director of Product Management Justin Walker gave Battlefield V as a point of comparison, stating that even a 1080 Ti would only be able to use all of its ray tracing features at just 1080p.

"With a 1080 Ti in Battlefield V you'd be able to play at 1080p, with RTX down from Ultra [setting]," he said. "Games with Global Illumination like Metro Exodus may not be playable [at those settings and resolution]. It depends on the game and resolution. Those with lighter RTX workloads would have playable frames."

GeForce GTX GPUs with ray tracing support

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

GeForce GTX 1660

NVIDIA Titan Xp (2017)

NVIDIA Titan X (2016)

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

GeForce GTX 1080

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

GeForce GTX 1070

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Laptops with equivalent Pascal and Turing-architecture GPUs

You can download the GeForce Game Ready driver right now and it has a 553.12MB download size. In addition to this, Nvidia released three tech demos to show off ray tracing to give gamers an idea of what to expect.

Free Nvidia RTX and GTX ray tracing demos

Atomic Heart RTX tech demo – it features ray tracing, shadows and DLSS. The game is rumoured to be in development hell.

– it features ray tracing, shadows and DLSS. The game is rumoured to be in development hell. Justice tech demo — features ray traced reflections, shadows, and Nvidia DLSS technology. It is the first time that real-time ray tracing has been used for caustics.

features ray traced reflections, shadows, and Nvidia DLSS technology. It is the first time that real-time ray tracing has been used for caustics. Reflections tech demo – created by Epic Games in collaboration with ILMxLAB and Nvidia. Showcases ray-traced reflections, ray-traced area light shadows, ray-traced ambient occlusion for characters and Nvidia DLSS technology.

Nvidia has no plans to rebadge its existing GTX inventory to make this update known despite it being a massive upgrade. Though it will be interesting to see how many developers take advantage of ray tracing now and how restrictive or flexible they are with its use in upcoming games.

