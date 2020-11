Nvidia Signs In-Car Entertainment System Deal With Hyundai

Chip maker NVIDIA on Monday announced that Hyundai Motor will use the NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle information and entertainment system for all its Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models from 2022.

NVIDIA said the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai, Genesis, already uses NVIDIA DRIVE for its GV80 and G80 models.

NVIDIA declined to say how many vehicles NVIDIA DRIVE would be installed in, but said it is a large number and pointed to the fact that in 2019 Hyundai Motor Group shipped over 7 million vehicles.

Hyundai Motor is the flagship company of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors is its sister company.

NVIDIA DRIVE includes hardware and software components and uses artificial intelligence to improve the user's experience. The software can be "perpetually" updated, giving vehicles the latest AI cockpit features, said NVIDIA.

NVIDIA said it has also been working with Mercedes-Benz, Audi AG and Honda Motor on in-car entertainment and information systems.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

