Nvidia CMP or Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) product line has been announced for professional miners. The new range of GPUs has been designed and optimised for optimum mining performance and efficiency. Nvidia also says that the software drivers of its upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent. This is done so that people don't use Nvidia GeForce GPUs for cryptocurrency mining and the shortage of GPUs for gamers is addressed.

The new Nvidia CMP range is the company's new product line for professional mining. Nvidia on its blog said that the Nvidia CMP processors don't do graphics and will be sold through authorised partners such as Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit, and PC Partner. Nvidia CMP processors will be available in the first and second quarters of this year.

Nvidia CMP 30HX processor will come with 26MHps Ethereum hash rate, 125W rated power, 1x8-pin power connectors, and 6GB of RAM. The Nvidia CMP 40HX processor will come with 36MH/s Ethereum hash rate, 185W rated power, 1x8-pin power connectors, and 8GB of RAM. The Nvidia CMP 50HX processor will come with 45MHps Ethereum hash rate, 250W rated power, 2x8-pin power connectors, and 10GB of RAM. And the most premium Nvidia CMP 90HX processor will come with 86MHps Ethereum hash rate, 320W rated power, 2x8-pin power connectors, and 10GB of RAM. Nvidia CMP 30HX and Nvidia CMP 40HX will be available sometime in Q1, whereas the Nvidia CMP 50HX and Nvidia CMP 90HX processors will be available sometime in Q2 this year.

The company says the new Nvidia CMP lacks display outputs, enabling improved airflow while mining so they can be more densely packed. The Nvidia CMPs also have a lower peak core voltage and frequency, which is said to improve mining power efficiency.

Essentially, with Nvidia CMP, the company aims to help miners build efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers. It adds, “Nvidia CMP don't meet the specifications required of a GeForce GPU and, thus, don't impact the availability of GeForce GPUs to gamers”.

The new GeForce RTX 3060 is all set to launch on February 25, and the company has introduced Nvidia CMP range just ahead of that to address the issue of shortage.