During last year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Nvidia had announced the first G-Sync PC gaming monitors with refresh rates of 144Hz and above. This year, the company is bringing G-Sync support to other monitors which support AMD's FreeSync technology. Nvidia has listed 12 FreeSync bonitos that will receive G-Sync support via a software update due on January 15. The company has also rebranded G-Sync HDR to G-Sync Ultimate

AMD's FreeSync tech and Nvidia's G-Sync tech are essentially based on the same idea, even though they're implemented differently. Nvidia has also announced G-Sync Ultimate which is a rebranding of G-Sync HDR.

Today's announcement brings Nvidia's G-Sync programme down to three basic tiers: G-Sync Compatible, G-Sync, and G-Sync Ultimate. Monitors compatible with AMD's FreeSync are essentially labelled as 'G-Sync Compatible'.

Adaptive synchronisation matches your PC monitor's refresh rate with the GPU's output frame-by-frame. This can ensure smoother gameplay for high-end PC games. So far, Nvidia graphics card users had to buy Nvidia branded G-Sync monitors to make the most out of their gaming experience.

Nvidia claims it tested more than 400 PC monitors and found only 12 of them to be good enough to be compatible with G-Sync. The company says it will test around 100 more monitors to determine if they can be G-Sync compatible.

The FreeSync monitors that are confirmed to receive G-Sync support later this month include:

Acer XFA240

Acer XG270HU

Asus VG258Q

Asus VG278Q

Asus XG248

Asus XG258

Acer XV273K

Acer XZ321Q

Agon AG241QG4

AOC G2590FX

Asus MG278Q

Later next month, Nvidia says it will bring its G-Sync HDR (now G-Sync Ultimate) technology to the massive 65-inch G-Sync HDR monitors rated as 'BFGD' (Big Format Gaming Displays). HP will be the first company to launch a BFGD with its Omen X 65. The display will feature 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits luminance, and a built-in Nvidia Shield TV.