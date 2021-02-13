Technology News
Alphabet, Microsoft, and Qualcomm Complain Against Nvidia Arm Acquisition; US FTC Opens Probe: Report

Nvidia struck a deal with Japan's SoftBank in September 2020 to buy UK-based chip designer Arm Holdings for $40 billion.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2021 10:28 IST
The deal was struck in September to buy chip designer Arm Holdings

Highlights
  • Nvidia struck deal with SoftBank Group to buy Arm Holdings in September
  • Alphabet, Qualcomm, Microsoft have complained to US antitrust regulators
  • Arm supplies intellectual property for chips used in nearly all phones

The US. Federal Trade Commission has opened an in-depth probe into Nvidia's agreement to acquire Arm, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a source.

The FTC has sent information demands to third parties, according to Bloomberg.

The FTC and Nvidia did not respond to requests for comment outside regular working hours.

Nvidia struck a deal with Japan's SoftBank Group in September to buy UK-based chip designer Arm Holdings for as much as $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,90,365 crores).

In addition to the FTC probe, Alphabet, Qualcomm and Microsoft have complained to US antitrust regulators about the deal, the report added, citing people familiar with the process.

Arm Holdings supplies intellectual property to Apple, Qualcomm and a host of others for chips that power nearly all of the world's smartphones.

Earlier in January, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it would start an investigation into Nvidia's deal to buy Arm.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Further reading: Nvidia, ARM, Alphabet, Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Apple
