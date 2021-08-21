Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Nvidia ARM $40 Billion Deal Could Damage Competition, Needs Lengthy Investigation: UK Regulator

Nvidia-ARM $40 Billion Deal Could Damage Competition, Needs Lengthy Investigation: UK Regulator

‘Nvidia controlling ARM could create real problems for rivals.’

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2021 10:31 IST
Nvidia-ARM $40 Billion Deal Could Damage Competition, Needs Lengthy Investigation: UK Regulator
Highlights
  • UK regulator found it could damage competition and weaken rival
  • The deal also raised alarm because it poses a threat to innovation
  • ARM is a major player in global semiconductors

Nvidia planned $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer ARM hit a major hurdle on Friday after a UK regulator found it could damage competition and weaken rivals, and required a further lengthy investigation.

Struck in September last year, the deal for Britain's most important technology company by the world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips sparked a swift backlash from politicians, rivals and customers.

In Britain, it has also become politically charged, with critics arguing that a rise in economic nationalism and greater awareness of the need to own key infrastructure means ARM, owned by Japan's SoftBank since 2016, should not be sold again.

On Friday, Britain's competition regulator added to the pressure, saying the merged entity could reduce competition in markets around the world and in sectors as large as data centres, the internet-of-things, automotives and gaming.

To pass a deal with serious competition implications, the regulator would normally require disposal of the part of the merged business that has the power to harm rivals. But the concerns around ARM and Nvidia span the whole business.

The deal also raised alarm because it poses a threat to innovation in industries that form the backbone of modern economies.

"We're concerned that Nvidia controlling ARM could create real problems for Nvidia's rivals by limiting their access to key technologies, and ultimately stifling innovation across a number of important and growing markets," said Andrea Coscelli, head of Competition and Markets Authority.

Powerful Combination

ARM is a major player in global semiconductors, a sector fundamental to technologies from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to 5G telecoms networks. Its designs power nearly every smartphone and millions of other devices.

Semiconductors also underpin critical infrastructure in Britain and the government has said they are in technology related to defense and national security matters.

The deal also sparked anger in the semiconductor industry, where Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers who are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, and Apple.

The fear among chip firms is that Nvidia will give itself early access to Arm's innovations rather than distributing them to the entire industry on an equal basis.

While Nvidia had offered remedies to lessen the impact, the UK regulator did not believe they would alleviate its concerns.

Nvidia, which had hoped to wrap up the deal by March next year, said on Wednesday it was taking longer to win the necessary approvals than expected and some US based analysts have said they believe the takeover will be blocked. The deadline for the deal is September next year.

Nvidia said on Friday it believed the deal remained beneficial to the industry and ARM's CEO has said the proposed merger would better support the creation of jobs and enable it to invest in the technologies of the future, as opposed to it becoming a standalone public company.

The sale of ARM last year came as SoftBank sold a string of other assets to reduce its debt.

The UK government will now consider the findings and give a fuller response at a later date, which will also include its thinking on any impact on national security. A full in-depth inquiry takes around six months.

Britain's government could then block the takeover, approve it or allow it to pass with certain undertakings.

Britain has seen a record number of takeover bids this year, with private equity and listed firms pouncing on everything from supermarkets to pharmaceutical groups and even the maker of its torpedoes and submarine sensors.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, ARM, Softbank
What Is a Blockchain Node and How Is It Used in Cryptocurrency?

Related Stories

Nvidia-ARM $40 Billion Deal Could Damage Competition, Needs Lengthy Investigation: UK Regulator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  3. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  4. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. Realme C21Y to Launch in India on August 23
  8. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26
  9. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia-ARM $40 Billion Deal Could Damage Competition, Needs Lengthy Investigation: UK Regulator
  2. GM Recalls All Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles Sold Worldwide Due to Fire Risk
  3. Microsoft Invests $5 Million in SoftBank-Backed Oyo Ahead of Its Expected IPO
  4. FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread
  5. Binance Tightens Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Regulatory Pressure
  6. Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change
  7. Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair
  8. Google, Amazon, Microsoft Deemed Too Big to Fail by Bank Regulators; Causes Worry
  9. Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com