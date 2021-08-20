Technology News
Nvidia Says Talks on $40-Billion Arm Deal Taking Longer Than Expected

Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said the company is still confident the deal will close.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 August 2021 17:36 IST
Nvidia shares dropped 2 percent but later rose as executives predicted higher selling prices

Nvidia on Wednesday said talks with regulators to clear its $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,97,905 crores) proposed acquisition of British semiconductor technology firm Arm are taking longer than expected.

The disclosure came as Nvidia, the world's biggest maker of graphics chips for gamers and artificial intelligence chips for data centres, forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as it benefits from a boom in demand.

But investors have focused on whether Nvidia's move to acquire Arm will withstand regulatory scrutiny and close by March of next year as Nvidia promised. Arm has long been a neutral supplier of technology throughout the chip industry, and Nvidia competitors such as Qualcomm have objected to having Arm land in the hands of a rival.

In a statement, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said the company is still confident the deal will close.

"Although some Arm licensees have expressed concerns or objected to the transaction, and discussions with regulators are taking longer than initially thought, we are confident in the deal and that regulators should recognize the benefits of the acquisition to Arm, its licensees, and the industry," she said.

Nvidia shares dropped 2 percent but later rose as executives predicted higher selling prices for gaming chips on a conference call with analysts.

"Many investors already place a low probability on the deal ultimately being approved. If it is blocked I think it will be met with a collective shrug," said Logan Purk, analyst at Edward Jones.

The company estimated current-quarter revenue at $6.80 billion (roughly Rs. 50,591 crores), plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts on average had expected $6.53 billion (roughly Rs. 48,582), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nvidia also beat expectations for second-quarter revenue with a 68 percent rise to $6.51 billion (roughly Rs. 48,433 crores). Data center and gaming revenue were $2.37 billion (roughly Rs. 17,632 crores) and $3.06 billion (roughly Rs. 22,765 crores), respectively, beating analyst estimates of $2.3 billion (roughly Rs. 17,111 crores) and $2.94 billion (roughly Rs. 21,873 crores), according to Refinitiv data.

The company said second-quarter adjusted profit was $1.04 (roughly Rs. 77.36) per share, versus estimates of $1.01 (roughly Rs. 75.12) per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Nvidia shares initially fell 2 percent in after-hours trade after release of the results but they later rose 2.8 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

