Technology News
loading

Nvidia Offers EU Concessions Over $54-Billion Arm Deal

Nvidia has said it would maintain Arm as a neutral technology supplier.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 October 2021 15:52 IST
Nvidia Offers EU Concessions Over $54-Billion Arm Deal

Nvidia’s deal, announced last year, has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry

Highlights
  • Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek, Marvell support the deal
  • The EU competition enforcer set an October 27 deadline for its decision
  • Arm is owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group

Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion (roughly Rs. 4,05,180 crores) acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals.

The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy, set an October 27 deadline for its decision.

It will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a four-month long investigation.

Nvidia has said it would maintain Arm as a neutral technology supplier as it aims to allay concerns from customers such as Qualcomm, Samsung, and Apple.

Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and Marvell are supporters of the deal.

Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group, is a major player in global semiconductors. Its designs power nearly every smartphone and millions of other devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Arm, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, Apple, Broadcom, Marvell
Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched

Related Stories

Nvidia Offers EU Concessions Over $54-Billion Arm Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Set for October 19
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  7. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  10. Watch the First Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon
#Latest Stories
  1. Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021: Benjamin List, David MacMillan Win for Work on Molecular Construction
  2. Nvidia Offers EU Concessions Over $54-Billion Arm Deal
  3. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched
  4. Instagram Video Launched; Combines IGTV, Feed Videos Under Single Format
  5. Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter as an 'Alternative' to Walking
  6. PUBG Mobile Modes Coming to BGMI; Krafton Bans Nearly 88,000 Accounts Using Illegal Programs in a Week
  7. In California, Some Homeowners Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air
  8. CoinSwitch Kuber Raises $260-Million Series C Funding From Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz
  9. Google Says It’s Tweaking Apps to Let Users Factor Climate Change Into Daily Routines
  10. Google Says It Used AI to Reduce Traffic Delays, Fuel Use in Israel; Plans to Test in Rio De Janeiro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com