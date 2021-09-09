Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Nvidia Seeks EU Approval for Arm Deal, Decision Due October 13: European Commission Filing

Nvidia Seeks EU Approval for Arm Deal, Decision Due October 13: European Commission Filing

Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek, and Marvell are backing the deal.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 September 2021 13:21 IST
Nvidia Seeks EU Approval for Arm Deal, Decision Due October 13: European Commission Filing

Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek, and Marvell

Highlights
  • Worried customers include Qualcomm, Samsung, and Apple
  • It has said it would maintain Arm as a neutral technology supplier
  • Britain's competition watchdog warned that deal could damage competition

Nvidia sought EU antitrust approval of its $54-billion (roughly Rs. 3,98,090 crores) takeover of Arm, according to a European Commission filing, with regulators likely to echo worries similar to those voiced by the UK watchdog last month.

The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the deal last year, triggering concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers and rivals.

Worried customers include Qualcomm, Samsung, and Apple.

Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek, and Marvell are backing the deal.

"We are working through the regulatory process and we look forward to engaging with the European Commission to address any concerns they may have. This transaction will be beneficial to Arm, its licensees, competition, and the industry," Nvidia said in a statement.

It has previously said it would maintain Arm as a neutral technology supplier.

The EU competition enforcer can clear the $54 billion (roughly Rs. 3,98,090 crores) deal with or without concessions after its preliminary review or it can follow up with a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Britain's competition watchdog has warned that the deal could damage competition and weaken rivals, and required a further lengthy investigation.

Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, is a major player in global semiconductors, key to technologies from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to 5G telecoms networks. Its designs power nearly every smartphone and millions of other devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Arm, Nvidia, EU, MediaTek
Facebook, Apple, More Big Tech's Small Deals to Be Scrutinised at US FTC Meeting

Related Stories

Nvidia Seeks EU Approval for Arm Deal, Decision Due October 13: European Commission Filing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  2. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  3. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, Next-Gen AirPods Key Features Leaked
  5. Realme Pad With 10.4-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  6. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India
  10. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses' Official-Looking Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  2. New Online Games’ Approval Said to Be Suspended by China: Report
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Tipped to Launch Soon in India 
  4. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods (3rd Generation) Key Specifications, Features Leaked
  5. Bitcoin Has Future in More Countries, Young People Positive About Cryptocurrency: Cardano Founder
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series Teased With Instagram Post, YouTube Video; Launch Date Tipped Again
  7. Realme Pad With 10.4-Inch Display Launched in India; Realme Cobble, Pocket Bluetooth Speakers Debut as Well
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Nvidia Seeks EU Approval for Arm Deal, Decision Due October 13: European Commission Filing
  10. MIT Researchers Build Powerful Superconducting Magnet That Can Lead to Clean Fusion Energy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com