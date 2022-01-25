Technology News
loading

Nvidia Preparing to Walk Away From $40-Billion Arm Acquisition: Report

The Nvidia-Arm deal has faced several regulatory hurdles, with the US Federal Trade Commission suing to block it in December.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 January 2022 17:26 IST
Nvidia Preparing to Walk Away From $40-Billion Arm Acquisition: Report

Nvidia shares were down 3.2 percent before the bell, leading losses among chipmakers

Highlights
  • The Nvidia-Arm deal has faced several regulatory hurdles
  • The stock-heavy deal for Arm has risen in value
  • Arm had contemplated an IPO

Nvidia is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm from SoftBank Group after offering about $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,99,130 crore) for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US chipmaker has told partners that it does not expect the deal to close, while SoftBank is stepping up preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm, the report said.

An Nvidia spokesperson said the company continues to believe the acquisition "provides an opportunity to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation." Arm and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Nvidia shares were down 3.2 percent before the bell, leading losses among chipmakers in a broadly weaker market.

The deal has faced several regulatory hurdles, with the US Federal Trade Commission suing to block it in December. The buyout is also under the scrutiny of British and EU regulators.

Jonathan Kanter, the new head of the US Justice Department Antitrust Division, has said he would seek to stop mergers that pose anticompetitive concerns rather than striking deals for concessions that would allow the transaction to close.

The stock-heavy deal for Arm has risen in value since it was announced in September 2020 due to a surge in shares of Nvidia sparked by strong growth of its data center-focused chip business.

Arm's CEO said in July last year that the company had contemplated an IPO but that would hurt its ability to expand and invest.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Arm, SoftBank
Chrome OS to Get Adaptive Charging to Extend Battery Life on Chromebooks

Related Stories

Nvidia Preparing to Walk Away From $40-Billion Arm Acquisition: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
  3. Instagram Subscriptions Spotted in India, Offers Exclusive Creator Content
  4. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  6. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  7. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped, Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Update Brings New Features, Bug Fixes
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Reportedly Adding Netflix via OTA Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules
  2. Chip Shortage Study Details Set to Be Released by US Amid Funding Push
  3. Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software
  4. Nvidia Preparing to Walk Away From $40-Billion Arm Acquisition: Report
  5. Chrome OS to Get Adaptive Charging to Extend Battery Life on Chromebooks
  6. Pebble Pace Pro Smartwatch With 1.7-inch Curved HD Display Launched in India
  7. Cyber Safety Review Board: Delay in Creating New US Cybersecurity Body Prompts Concern
  8. Microsoft Surface Duo Finally Gets the Android 11 Update; Brings Xbox Game Pass, New App Drawer, More
  9. Apple Tipped to Launch Updated Mac mini With M1 Pro, M1 Max Chips at Spring Launch Event
  10. Philips Hue Smart Lights for Outdoors, Indoors, Garden Areas Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.