Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India

Nokia PureBook X14 comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD for storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 December 2020 13:53 IST
Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India

Nokia PureBook X14 has a 14-inch display

Highlights
  • Nokia PureBook X14 launched in India
  • Nokia PureBook X14 is priced at Rs. 59,990
  • The laptop weighs just 1.1kg

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop has been launched in India and will be available for purchase from Flipkart. It is the first laptop by Nokia and boasts of an ultralight form factor and “ultra-vivid picture quality.” It is powered by an Intel 10th-Gen processor and comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It has a single configuration with model number NKi510UL85S and comes in a matte black finish. The screen has slim bezels on the sides and a large touch pad.

Nokia PureBook X14 price in India, availability

Nokia PureBook X14 is priced at Rs. 59,990 and will be available for pre-orders via Flipkart starting December 18. The company has not shared a sale date for the laptop. The Flipkart listing, however, currently shows a price tag of Rs. 90,000. Nokia PureBook X14 is offered in a matte black finish.

Nokia PureBook X14 specifications, features

Nokia PureBook X14 comes with Windows 10 Home Plus pre-installed. It features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with Dolby Vision, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, 250 nits peak brightness, and 178-degree viewing angles. Nokia PureBook X14 is powered by the Intel Core i5 10th-Gen processor with 1.6GHz base frequency and up to 4.2GHz turbo frequency. The graphics are handled by integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1GHz turbo speeds and support for 4K, Intel Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D Technology, and Intel Clear Video HD Technology.

You get 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD with Nokia PureBook X14. It comes with Dolby Atmos support as well. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB type C 3.1 port, an HDMI port, Ethernet jack, an audio out, and a MIC In port.

Nokia claims the PureBook X14 can last up to eight hours on a single charge and comes with a 65W charger. You also get support for face unlock with Windows Hello-certified HD IR webcam, a backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, and a precision touchpad with multiple gesture options. The laptop is 16.8mm thick and weighs 1.1kg only.

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.10 kg
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
