Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Flipkart Launches Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop With Windows 11, Nokia Smart TV Range in India

Flipkart Launches Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop With Windows 11, Nokia Smart TV Range in India

Nokia PureBook S14 and the Nokia Smart TV range will go on sale on October 3 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 September 2021 14:24 IST
Flipkart Launches Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop With Windows 11, Nokia Smart TV Range in India

Nokia Smart TV QLED range in 50-inch and 55-inch sizes will be priced starting at Rs. 49,999

Highlights
  • Nokia PureBook S14 laptop is priced starting at Rs. 56,990
  • Nokia PureBook S14 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display
  • All Nokia Smart TVs will run on Android 11

Nokia PureBook S14 laptop and a new Nokia Smart TV range were launched in India on Tuesday, September 28 by Flipkart. The devices will go on sale from October 3, i.e., the beginning of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Nokia PureBook S14 runs on Windows 11 and is powered with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The Nokia smart TV models run on Android 11 and come in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes. The smart TV models are available in multiple full-HD, Ultra HD, and QLED variants.

Nokia PureBook S14, Nokia Smart TV range price, sale

The new Nokia PureBook S14 laptop is priced starting at Rs. 56, 990 and will be available on Flipkart starting October 3. The Nokia Smart TV QLED range in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes will be priced starting at Rs. 49,999. The smart TV models will also go on sale on the first day of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale i.e. October 3.

In addition, Flipkart has also launched the first generation of Nokia headsets with the model T4010 and three true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with models T3030, T3010, and T3020. The TWS range will be available from October with prices starting from Rs. 1,499.

Nokia PureBook S14 specifications

On the specifications front, the Nokia PureBook S14 runs on Windows 11 and weighs just 1.4kg. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with Iris Xe integrated graphics. There's Dolby Atmos support and the laptop features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and offers 512GB of NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, HDMI port, and a 3.0 USB Type-A port. There is a privacy switch from the camera and top firing speakers.

Nokia Smart TV models: Speculations and features

The new Nokia Smart TV models will run on Android 11. The QLED models will come in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes, while the new range also includes a 43-inch full-HD option, along with 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch Ultra HD 4K models. The Smart TV sets come with speakers from JBL, tuned by Harman AdioEFX. They come with up to 60W twin speakers, Dolby Vision + HDR10, Dolby Atmos, dual-band Wi-Fi, and data saver features.

The Nokia QLED Smart TVs feature Quantum dot technology with active quantum dot filter, 102 percent NTSC color gamut coverage, and Gamma Engine 2.2. The LED models come with a dedicated eye protection mode as well. The Nokia Smart TV range is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core processors paired with 2GB RAM and 700MHz G31 GPUs. Internal storage is at 16GB.

Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop

Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.40 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia PureBook S14, Nokia PureBook S14 Price in India, Nokia PureBook S14 Specifications, Nokia, Nokia Smart TV, Nokia Smart TV Price in India, Nokia Smart TV specifications, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 9 Pro Running Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 Instead of OxygenOS Reportedly Spotted
Flipkart Launches Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop With Windows 11, Nokia Smart TV Range in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  3. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  4. Jio Introduces Cashback on Prepaid Plans Starting Rs. 249: Details Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 20,999
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  7. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
  8. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Debut in India
  9. Xiaomi Civi Phone With 120Hz OLED Display Launched: All the Details
  10. Microsoft CEO Says Failed TikTok Deal 'Strangest Thing I've Worked On'
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Launches Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop With Windows 11, Nokia Smart TV Range in India
  2. Tajikistan Join Hands With Fantom Foundation, Orienbank for Blockchain-Based Digital Currency
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Running Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 Instead of OxygenOS Reportedly Spotted
  4. Second Biggest Ethereum Mining Pool Sparkpool Shuts Operations After China Crypto Ban
  5. Fossil Reveals Unique Feature Of Dinosaur That Roamed Africa 150 Million Years Ago
  6. WhatsApp Testing to Expand Multi-Device Feature to Secondary Android, iOS Devices: Report
  7. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Smartwatch With 117 Sports Modes, 12-Day Battery Life Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  10. Chinese Automaker Geely Moves Into Smartphones With CEO's New Venture
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com