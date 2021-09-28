Nokia PureBook S14 laptop and a new Nokia Smart TV range were launched in India on Tuesday, September 28 by Flipkart. The devices will go on sale from October 3, i.e., the beginning of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Nokia PureBook S14 runs on Windows 11 and is powered with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The Nokia smart TV models run on Android 11 and come in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes. The smart TV models are available in multiple full-HD, Ultra HD, and QLED variants.

Nokia PureBook S14, Nokia Smart TV range price, sale

The new Nokia PureBook S14 laptop is priced starting at Rs. 56, 990 and will be available on Flipkart starting October 3. The Nokia Smart TV QLED range in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes will be priced starting at Rs. 49,999. The smart TV models will also go on sale on the first day of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale i.e. October 3.

In addition, Flipkart has also launched the first generation of Nokia headsets with the model T4010 and three true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with models T3030, T3010, and T3020. The TWS range will be available from October with prices starting from Rs. 1,499.

Nokia PureBook S14 specifications

On the specifications front, the Nokia PureBook S14 runs on Windows 11 and weighs just 1.4kg. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with Iris Xe integrated graphics. There's Dolby Atmos support and the laptop features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and offers 512GB of NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, HDMI port, and a 3.0 USB Type-A port. There is a privacy switch from the camera and top firing speakers.

Nokia Smart TV models: Speculations and features

The new Nokia Smart TV models will run on Android 11. The QLED models will come in 50-inch and 55-inch display sizes, while the new range also includes a 43-inch full-HD option, along with 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch Ultra HD 4K models. The Smart TV sets come with speakers from JBL, tuned by Harman AdioEFX. They come with up to 60W twin speakers, Dolby Vision + HDR10, Dolby Atmos, dual-band Wi-Fi, and data saver features.

The Nokia QLED Smart TVs feature Quantum dot technology with active quantum dot filter, 102 percent NTSC color gamut coverage, and Gamma Engine 2.2. The LED models come with a dedicated eye protection mode as well. The Nokia Smart TV range is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core processors paired with 2GB RAM and 700MHz G31 GPUs. Internal storage is at 16GB.