Nokia Purebook laptop models will be coming to India soon, as per the dedicated Flipkart page. It is unclear if there will be multiple models of the Nokia Purebook but a previous leak suggested that there might be nine models. The poster shared on Flipkart shows the laptop will be lightweight, powerful, and offer an immersive experience. There are no details on the specifications or pricing for the Nokia Purebook and there is no release date either.

The dedicated Flipkart page does not share any specifications for the Nokia Purebook and only mentions the name. It will go on sale via the e-commerce platform. The poster states the laptop will be ‘Ultralight', ‘Powerful', and ‘Immersive.' It also states that the laptop will be revealed soon, with no exact date mentioned. On the Laptops Store page, the Flipkart is touting the laptop will be "Built to empower", and shows a laptop with silver finish. As of now, nothing is known about the laptop models, but according to a reported Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, there are nine models of the Nokia Purebook.

These nine models are expected to come with model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S. It is believed that the ‘NK' part in the model number refers to Nokia brand and the following alpha-numeric part refers to the processor. If this is true, there will five models of Nokia Purebook powered by the Intel Core i5 processor and four models with the Intel Core i3 processor. They will presumably be using 10th-generation Intel processors.

Nokia offers smartphones, smart TV models, feature phones, audio gear, and some other devices in its portfolio. Back in July, it launched a mesh Wi-Fi router system called Beacon 1. Now, it looks like the company is venturing into the laptop space with its Purebook series. As of now, Nokia has not officially shared any information on the Purebook laptops.

