Nokia Purebook Laptop Series to Launch in India Soon, Will Be Available via Flipkart

Nokia Purebook series could include nine models that are powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i3 models.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 December 2020 15:02 IST
Nokia Purebook laptop models will be lightweight and powerful

Highlights
  • Nokia Purebook series may include nine laptop models
  • Nokia Purebook models will go on sale via Flipkart
  • Nokia has not shared release date for the laptops

Nokia Purebook laptop models will be coming to India soon, as per the dedicated Flipkart page. It is unclear if there will be multiple models of the Nokia Purebook but a previous leak suggested that there might be nine models. The poster shared on Flipkart shows the laptop will be lightweight, powerful, and offer an immersive experience. There are no details on the specifications or pricing for the Nokia Purebook and there is no release date either.

The dedicated Flipkart page does not share any specifications for the Nokia Purebook and only mentions the name. It will go on sale via the e-commerce platform. The poster states the laptop will be ‘Ultralight', ‘Powerful', and ‘Immersive.' It also states that the laptop will be revealed soon, with no exact date mentioned. On the Laptops Store page, the Flipkart is touting the laptop will be "Built to empower", and shows a laptop with silver finish. As of now, nothing is known about the laptop models, but according to a reported Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, there are nine models of the Nokia Purebook.

These nine models are expected to come with model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S. It is believed that the ‘NK' part in the model number refers to Nokia brand and the following alpha-numeric part refers to the processor. If this is true, there will five models of Nokia Purebook powered by the Intel Core i5 processor and four models with the Intel Core i3 processor. They will presumably be using 10th-generation Intel processors.

Nokia offers smartphones, smart TV models, feature phones, audio gear, and some other devices in its portfolio. Back in July, it launched a mesh Wi-Fi router system called Beacon 1. Now, it looks like the company is venturing into the laptop space with its Purebook series. As of now, Nokia has not officially shared any information on the Purebook laptops.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nokia, Nokia Purebook, Nokia Purebook models, Intel
