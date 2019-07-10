Technology News
loading

Nokia Beacon 1 Is an Entry-Level Mesh Wi-Fi Router That Aims to Take on Amazon and Google

Beacon 1 can act as a singular device or a satellite for other devices in a mesh network.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Beacon 1 Is an Entry-Level Mesh Wi-Fi Router That Aims to Take on Amazon and Google

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia Beacon 1 comes in a single pack and a three-pack option as well

Highlights
  • Nokia Beacon 1 is priced at $130 (roughly Rs. 8,900) for a single pack
  • Beacon 1 is compatible with existing Beacon 3 network setups
  • The router is currently available on Amazon in the US

Getting seamless wireless coverage throughout your home can be a frustrating task with normal Wi-Fi routers. Adding wireless repeaters works to an extent, but it ends up degrading the network performance. Mesh Wi-Fi router systems can help overcome this while adding a bunch of useful features. Nokia launched its first mesh Wi-Fi router system, Beacon 3, last year. The company is now expanding its range with a new, affordable mesh Wi-Fi router called Beacon 1.

Nokia's new Beacon 1 mesh Wi-Fi system is an affordable alternative to the Beacon 3, while still carrying some of the features of the previous variant. Beacon 1 supports 802.11ac and can be used as a standalone Wi-Fi router or as a Wi-Fi range extender around your house, to remove dead spots.

Beacon 1 supports a dual-band wireless system and features a simple-to-use setup procedure. Users can simply scan a QR code via a mobile app. It's also easier to add additional Beacon units via a simple plug-and-play setup. You can also add Beacon 1 to extend the coverage of your existing Beacon 3 setup.

While Beacon 1 also supports 802.11ac, just like the Beacon 3, its bandwidth is capped at AC1200 speeds. The mesh Wi-Fi router features 'Intelligent Channel Selection' that enables each unit to pick the right Wi-Fi channel and band after detecting interference. The router can identify devices and prioritize traffic accordingly.

Beacon 1 promises to cover an area of around 1,500 square feet per unit. You can add additional Beacon 1 units to extend the coverage. Nokia's Beacon 1 is now available on Amazon, priced at $130 (roughly Rs. 8,900) for a single pack. A 3-unit pack is also available at $300 (roughly Rs. 20,500). Beacon will compete with other mesh Wi-Fi systems such as Amazon's Eero, Netgear Orbi, and Google Wi-Fi. Nokia is betting on its entry-level Beacon 1 to expand its wireless offerings.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Beacon 1, Beacon 3, Mesh Router
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Amazon, Microsoft Wage War Over the Pentagon's 'War Cloud'
Celebrities Get Slammed for Everything Online - Even How They Grieve
Honor Smartphones
Nokia Beacon 1 Is an Entry-Level Mesh Wi-Fi Router That Aims to Take on Amazon and Google
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  2. India vs New Zealand Hotstar Telecast Interrupted Repeatedly
  3. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
  4. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  5. BSNL Offers 2GB Daily Data Benefits Through Rs. 186, 187 Prepaid Plans
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Mi CC9’s Sky Replacement Feature
  7. OnePlus Launcher Update Brings Password Support for Private Apps
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Biggest Sale
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, June Security Patch: Report
  10. Lenovo Ego Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.