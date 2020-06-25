Technology News
Ningmei CR100 Mini PC With Intel J4105 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched

Ningmei CR100 Mini PC uses the Intel HD Graphics 600 chipset.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 June 2020 16:17 IST
Ningmei CR100 Mini PC weighs just 760 grams

Highlights
  • Ningmei CR100 Mini PC launched in China
  • It is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,007)
  • Ningmei CR100 Mini PC has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD

Xiaomi ecosystem company Ningmei has launched its Ningmei CR100 Mini PC in China. The small form factor PC is idea for workspaces where a full size PC cabinet will not work. It can fit under the monitor as well, giving even more space to the user. One point to note is that the Ningmei CR100 Mini PC is powered by the quad-core Intel J4105 processor which is quite old at this point, as it was launched in late-2017. The compact PC comes with DDR4 RAM and SSD storage, along with ample connectivity options.

Ningmei CR100 Mini PC price

The Ningmei CR100 Mini PC is priced at CNY 1,499 (just under Rs. 16,000). It is on sale in China via Xiaomi Youpin website and also comes with a bundled offer including a wireless keyboard and mouse, a mousepad, and a 16-GB U-disk for an extra CNY 100 (a little over Rs. 1,000) valid on purchases up till June 30.

As of now, the company has not shared any information on if and when the Ningmei CR100 Mini PC will be coming to the international market.

Ningmei CR100 Mini PC specifications

The Ningmei CR100 Mini PC is powered by the quad-core Intel J4105 processor coupled with Intel HD Graphics 600. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. For cooling, the Ningmei CR100 Mini PC has a single fan. It compact PC has an all-round four sided vacuum heat dissipation structure that keeps the components cool. Audio is handled by the built-in two-channel speakers.

For connectivity, there are two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, an SD card reader, a headphone and a microphone jack on the front. On the rear of the mini PC, there are four more USB 3.0 ports, another set of headphone and microphone jacks, an HDMI port, a VGA port, and an Ethernet port. Further, it comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2.

The Ningmei CR100 Mini PC measures 192x188x54mm and weighs just 760 grams.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, Ningmei, Ningmei CR100 Mini PC, Ningmei CR100 Mini PC price, Ningmei CR100 Mini PC specifications
