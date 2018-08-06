Netgear on Monday launched a new tri-band Wi-Fi router and satellite - the Orbi RBK20 - in India that helps maximise Internet availability at home. Priced at Rs. 24,999, the device delivers 'industry-leading' 802.11ac AC2200 Wi-Fi speed up to 2.2 gigabits per second (Gbps), the company said in a statement.

"Wi-Fi is now considered to be a necessity for every household; people are not expected to be contended with a wireless network that does not deliver the required coverage and performance. With the introduction of new Orbi RBK20 Tri-band WiFi systems, we aim to provide a broader range of Wi-Fi solutions with maximum Internet speed," comments Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager - India & SAARC, Netgear.

The Netgear Orbi RBK20 covers homes up to 4,000 square feet (555 square metres of coverage), and uses a tri-band architecture. The router and satellite are linked by a dedicated 5GHz wireless connection. The router has four high-gain internal antennas. The company is also touting FastLane3 Technology, which provides a dedicated WiFi backhaul for better 4K HD streaming & gaming.

The Orbi RBK20, which features smart parental controls, also has a guest Wi-Fi network. The router features two Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The device comes with a three-year warranty and is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

In May, Netgear brought its premier Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) (review) to India, priced at Rs. 23,000. The router features four-port Gigabit switch for making wired connections. It also sports two USB 3.0 ports which can be used to share USB storage over the network. In terms of storage, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) sports 256MB flash storage and 512MB of RAM.

