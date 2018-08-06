NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netgear Orbi RBK20 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router Launched in India at Rs. 24,999

, 06 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Netgear Orbi RBK20 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router Launched in India at Rs. 24,999

Highlights

  • Orbi RBK20 helps maximise Internet availability at home
  • The device delivers 802.11ac AC2200 Wi-Fi speed up to 2.2Gbps
  • It covers homes up to 4,000 square feet and uses a tri-band architecture

Netgear on Monday launched a new tri-band Wi-Fi router and satellite - the Orbi RBK20 - in India that helps maximise Internet availability at home. Priced at Rs. 24,999, the device delivers 'industry-leading' 802.11ac AC2200 Wi-Fi speed up to 2.2 gigabits per second (Gbps), the company said in a statement.

"Wi-Fi is now considered to be a necessity for every household; people are not expected to be contended with a wireless network that does not deliver the required coverage and performance. With the introduction of new Orbi RBK20 Tri-band WiFi systems, we aim to provide a broader range of Wi-Fi solutions with maximum Internet speed," comments Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager - India & SAARC, Netgear.

The Netgear Orbi RBK20 covers homes up to 4,000 square feet (555 square metres of coverage), and uses a tri-band architecture. The router and satellite are linked by a dedicated 5GHz wireless connection. The router has four high-gain internal antennas. The company is also touting FastLane3 Technology, which provides a dedicated WiFi backhaul for better 4K HD streaming & gaming.

The Orbi RBK20, which features smart parental controls, also has a guest Wi-Fi network. The router features two Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The device comes with a three-year warranty and is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

In May, Netgear brought its premier Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) (review) to India, priced at Rs. 23,000. The router features four-port Gigabit switch for making wired connections. It also sports two USB 3.0 ports which can be used to share USB storage over the network. In terms of storage, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) sports 256MB flash storage and 512MB of RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netgear, Netgear Orbi RBK20
This App Helps Users Look Like World Travellers on Instagram
Vivo Nex
Netgear Orbi RBK20 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router Launched in India at Rs. 24,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale' From August 10
  2. Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Up to 6GB RAM, Display Notch Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to Go on Sale Today in India for the First Time
  4. WhatsApp on Android Will Finally Get a Feature iPhone Already Has
  5. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  6. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Snapdragon 835 Launched
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Starts August 9 With Discounts on Mobiles and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Retail Box Tips Specifications, Price Also Leaked
  9. OnePlus 6's Next Update to Fix Display Flickering Issue
  10. Xiaomi Parts Supplier Holitech to Invest $200 Million in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.