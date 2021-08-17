Technology News
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) Router With VR Gaming Support Launched in India

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming router can deliver speeds of up to 5.4Gbps

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 August 2021 17:35 IST
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) Router With VR Gaming Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Netgear

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) has a triple-core 1.5GHz processor

Highlights
  • Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) costs Rs. 31,999
  • The gaming router can handle heavy loads of VR gaming, 4K streaming
  • Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) has 4 Ethernet ports

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router has been launched in India. As the name suggests, this is a gaming router that operates supports Wi-Fi 6 and can deliver speeds of up to 5.4Gbps. Netgear claims that the Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router can handle heavy demands for virtual reality (VR) gaming and 4K streaming, aided by its triple-core 1.5GHz processor. It also comes with WPA3 encryption, Traffic Controller firewall, Netgear Armor antivirus, and more. The Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 has four wired Ethernet ports.

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) price in India, availability

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) is priced at Rs. 31,999. It is available to purchase via Netgear's official website along with Amazon and other leading e-commerce websites. The Netgear router is available in a single colour option — Black with Red accents. Netgear is also offering three years of warranty on the Wi-Fi router.

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) specifications, features

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) is capable of achieving speeds of up to 5.4Gbps and supports explicit beamforming for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. The router is powered by a triple-core 1.5GHz processor, which Netgear claims gives it the capability to handle extensive network demands for VR gaming, 4K streaming, and more. The XR1000 has 512MB of RAM and 256MB of flash storage.

The Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 router comes with four Ethernet ports to connect to desktops and gaming consoles and can deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps on wired connections. Additionally, it also has a single USB 3.0 port for additional storage or connecting to a printer.

The Wi-Fi 6 router runs DumaOS 3.0. The software enables the router "to stabilize ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeps the player in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity". Its Geo-Filter settings are claimed to help in selecting the best online connection for games by filtering high-ping game servers. Users can also manage their Wi-Fi router using the Netgear Nighthawk app that is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

The Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 router features advanced cybersecurity aided by its WPA3 encryption, Traffic Controller firewall, Netgear Armor — powered by BitDefender — antivirus, antimalware, and data protection technology. It measures 295x200x64mm and weighs 600 grams. The retail box includes the Wi-Fi router, four antennas, Ethernet cable, a quick start guide, and a power adapter.

Satvik Khare
