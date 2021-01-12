Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 Wi-Fi 6E-ready router has been launched at the virtual CES 2021 conference. It has a stylish space ship looking design and boasts of lower latency for 4K/ 8K streaming, AR/ VR gaming, and video-conferencing. It is powered by a quad core processor and Netgear says it can provide connectivity to up 60 devices at once. The Nighthawk RAXE500 is a tri-band router thanks to Wi-Fi 6E support on top of 2.5GHz and 5GHz and can be easily set up with the Nighthawk app. The company also announced an unlocked version of its Nighthawk M5 5G Mobile Router, Nighthawk 4G LTE WiFi 6 Router (LAX20), and the Netgear 4G LTE Modem (LM1200).

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500, Nighthawk M5 5G (Unlocked), Netgear LM1200, Nighthawk AX4 4G LTE Modem (LAX20): Price

The Nighthawk RAXE500 by Netgear is priced at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 44,000) and is available for pre-order from the official website. It will start shipping from March 15. The Nighthawk M5 5G is available in Europe for EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,200), while the Netgear LM1200 is available in North America for $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,000). It will be coming to the rest of the world later this year. The Nighthawk AX4 4G LTE Modem (LAX20) is available worldwide for $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,000).

Netgear has not shared any information on international availability for the Nighthawk RAXE500.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 specifications, features

Nighthawk RAXE500 is a tri-band router which means it supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the new 6GHz band which allows users on the 6GHz band to use the internet with reduced congestion and minimal interference. It supports Wi-Fi 6E (IEEE 802.11ax) Tri-Band Wi-Fi (AXE11000) giving it combined speeds of up to 10.8Gbps. At 2.4GHz, it can deliver up to 1.2Gbps, at 5GHz it can deliver up to 4.8Gbps, and at 6GHz it can deliver up to 4.8GHz. The Nighthawk RAXE500 is backward compatible with IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi.

The router is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and comes with Netgear Armor cyber threat protection. It supports WPA3 and VPN. You get two USB 3.0 ports, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, a 2.5 Gigabit port, and can aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports for faster transfers. Netgear says it can be easily set up with the Nighthawk app which also shows you the connected devices, can run speed tests, manage subscriptions, and more. The Nighthawk RAXE500 also has MU-MIMO technology. In terms of dimensions, it measures 298x78x211mm and weighs 1.45kg.

Nighthawk M5 5G (MR5200) specifications

The Nighthawk M5 5G mobile router is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 SoC and supports Wi-Fi 6. This hotspot device can now take all SIM cards, but the company says it works best on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. It comes with 5GNR Sub 6GHz (NSA) and supports LTE CAT 22, LTE Advanced, 4x4 MIMO, and 256QAM. The Nighthawk M5 5G can connect up to 20 devices and can deliver a maximum download speed of 1.2Gbps on 5GHz. It has a data usage metre and weighs 240 grams.

Netgear LM1200 4G LTE Modem

The Netgear LM1200 4G LTE Modem, as the name suggests, supports LTE CAT 4 which can deliver up to 150Mbps download and 50Mbps upload speeds. It has a USB Type-C port for power, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, a SIM slot (Nano), and two TS9 RF ports. It has a compact design and can work with any Wi-Fi router system to boost its range and speed.

Nighthawk AX4 4G LTE Modem (LAX20)

The Nighthawk AX4 4G LTE Modem comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and dual-band Wi-Fi with maximum speeds of up to 1,800Mbps. With 2.4GHz band, you can get up to 600Mbps and with 5GHz, you can get up to 1,200Mbps. It supports 5G, LTE Cat 6, and 4G LTE bands. The router is powered by a quad-core processor, WPA3 security protocol, VPN support, and 128-bit AES encryption. For connectivity, the Nighthawk AX4 4G LTE Modem has one WAN port and four LAN ports.

