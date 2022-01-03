Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router has been launched. As the name suggests, the latest router by the California-based company supports Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E devices and offers a combined Wi-Fi speed of up to 7.8Gbps along with the new 6GHz band. The latest router from Netgear boasts eight Wi-Fi streams to offer Gigabit+ speeds across 2,500 square feet. The router features six pre-optimised antennas for improved Wi-Fi signal strength and coverage. It also sports a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that can be used for Internet connectivity to the modem or connecting the high-bandwidth devices on the LAN side.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E price

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router has been priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,700). It will be available within the first quarter of 2022, the company announced through a press release. It can be purchased from the company's official website and other resellers. At the time of writing, the router is not listed on the official website.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E specifications, features

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E has a design similar to that of a futuristic stealth plan. Six antennas are arranged on the router's wings.

As mentioned, it supports eight Wi-Fi streams. The tri-band router supports two streams of 2.4GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and two streams of 6GHz. The latest Wi-Fi 6E offering from Netgear is claimed by the company to deliver Gigabit+ speeds throughout homes of up to 2,500 square feet. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E has a 2.5G Ethernet port and 2Gbps link aggregation that can be used to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity via a modem or LAN to a high bandwidth device such as shared network storage. It also houses five more Gigabit Ethernet ports for other devices and Internet of Things (IoT) hubs. Netgear says it can be easily set up with the Nighthawk app that is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.