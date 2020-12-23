Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 router has launched in India as the latest offering by the company. The router offers Wi-Fi 6 using OFDMA for improved capacity and efficiency. It is said to offer wireless speeds of up to 5.4Gbps and comes with five gigabit ports that include one WLAN and four LAN ports. The Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 Wi-Fi 6 router is powered by a 1.5GHz triple-core processor that enables 4K UHD streaming on TVs, mobile phones, and gaming consoles.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 router price in India, sale

The Netgear Nighthawk AX5400 6-stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX50) is priced in India at Rs. 19,499. It is available in India through various channels including Amazon, Flipkart, and official Netgear online stores.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 router features

Talking about compatibility, the Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 is compatible with devices running on Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 2000, Mac OS, UNIX, and Linux systems. It also works with Internet Explorer 11 or higher, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome 55 or higher, Firefox 45 or higher, and Safari 10 or higher.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 router supports a transmission rate of up to 5.4 Gbit/s over 2.4 and 5 GHz. While 600 Mbit/s are possible over 2.4 GHz, up to 4.8 Gbit/s can be achieved over 5 GHz with 4 × 4. It uses OFDMA with Wi-Fi 6 to improve the capacity and efficiency of the network. It is powered by a 1.5GHz triple-core processor and offers 160MHz bandwidth support to enable over 1Gbps Wi-Fi speeds.

The new Nighthawk router also offers a USB 3.0 port and five Gigabit LAN connections. The router is also backward compatible with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and earlier generation Wi-Fi standards. It pairs with the Nighthawk app that is available on Android and iOS, and supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

The Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 router is said to deliver up to four times the data capacity over previous standards. It has high-powered amplifiers to increase the range of coverage area. New Nighthawk router integrates features like Dynamic QoS, which automatically prioritises both video streaming and gaming data. Netgear Armor is also offered for added cybersecurity. The Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 system is available with one or two satellites, and additional satellites can be added later.

