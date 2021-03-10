Technology News
loading

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Dual-Band Support Launched in India

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 has WPA3 security protocols and is being offered at an introductory price of Rs. 11,699.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 March 2021 19:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Dual-Band Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Netgear

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 can connect to more than 20 devices

Highlights
  • Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 is capable of up 1.8Gbps of wireless speed
  • Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 comes with a quad-core processor
  • It also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 wireless router has been launched in India. The RAX20 router has dual-band support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. It is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6 certification using OFDMA that improves capacity and efficiency. It also comes with the latest WPA3 security protocol and is powered by a quad core processor. Netgear also provides five gigabit ports that comprises four LAN ports and one WAN port. The company claims the router can provide speeds of up to 1.8Gbps.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 price in India, availability

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 is priced at Rs 18,999 at leading online and offline stores. However, Netgear is offering the wireless router at an introductory price of Rs 11,699. It will be available through Netgear's website. The company hasn't offered any details on how long the introductory period would last.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 specifications, features

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 achieves a total speed of 1.8Gbps over 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, divided through 600Mbps and 1,200Mbps, respectively. Utilising OFDMA with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), it can connect with more than 20 devices in a home or small office. Netgear is also offering backwards compatibility for Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) or earlier rating that will improve device connectivity with the router.

“The Nighthawk RAX20 provides consistent and powerful signal strength to multiple devices at the same time so you can enjoy smooth gaming and 4K UHD video streaming, faster file transfers and backups and boosts your overall work productivity,” Netgear India manager Marthesh Nagendra said in an official statement.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 is equipped with a quad-core processor that enables the router to transfer gigabits of data with almost minimal load on the CPU. It is also equipped with a USB 3.0 port, four LAN ports, and one WAN port for better connectivity. The Netgear router also has support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netgear, Netgear RAX20, Netgear RAX20 Price in India, Netgear RAX20 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Notebook E-Learning Edition, and Notebook 14 IC Series Get Discounts in India

Related Stories

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Dual-Band Support Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  5. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  6. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  7. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  8. TicWatch Pro S With Up to 30-Day Battery Life, VO2 Max Monitoring Launched
  9. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  10. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Delists Delivery Executive After Altercation Over Late Food Delivery
  2. Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Dual-Band Support Launched in India
  3. Sony IMX661 127.68 Megapixel Image Sensor With Global Shutter Function Launched
  4. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Notebook E-Learning Edition, and Notebook 14 IC Series Get Discounts in India
  5. Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole-Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5 With Pro and Ultimate Variants Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple to Set Up Silicon Design Centre in Germany, Invest EUR 1 Billion
  8. Instagram Lite Launched by Facebook in 170 Countries With Lower Bandwidth
  9. Instagram Spotted Testing 'Captions' Sticker in Stories for Auto-Generated Closed Captions
  10. Twitter Speed Slowed Down in Russia Over Failure to Remove Banned Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com