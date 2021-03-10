Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 wireless router has been launched in India. The RAX20 router has dual-band support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. It is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6 certification using OFDMA that improves capacity and efficiency. It also comes with the latest WPA3 security protocol and is powered by a quad core processor. Netgear also provides five gigabit ports that comprises four LAN ports and one WAN port. The company claims the router can provide speeds of up to 1.8Gbps.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 price in India, availability

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 is priced at Rs 18,999 at leading online and offline stores. However, Netgear is offering the wireless router at an introductory price of Rs 11,699. It will be available through Netgear's website. The company hasn't offered any details on how long the introductory period would last.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 specifications, features

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 achieves a total speed of 1.8Gbps over 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, divided through 600Mbps and 1,200Mbps, respectively. Utilising OFDMA with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), it can connect with more than 20 devices in a home or small office. Netgear is also offering backwards compatibility for Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) or earlier rating that will improve device connectivity with the router.

“The Nighthawk RAX20 provides consistent and powerful signal strength to multiple devices at the same time so you can enjoy smooth gaming and 4K UHD video streaming, faster file transfers and backups and boosts your overall work productivity,” Netgear India manager Marthesh Nagendra said in an official statement.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 is equipped with a quad-core processor that enables the router to transfer gigabits of data with almost minimal load on the CPU. It is also equipped with a USB 3.0 port, four LAN ports, and one WAN port for better connectivity. The Netgear router also has support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.