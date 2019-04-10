Technology News

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Launched, Its First Intel-Based Wi-Fi 6 Router

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Launched, Its First Intel-Based Wi-Fi 6 Router

Photo Credit: Netgear

Netgear's new Nighthawk AX4 features a spaceship-like design

Highlights

Netgear has launched a new entry-level Wi-Fi 6 router

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 is capable of delivering speeds up to 3Gbps

Nighthawk AX4 is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,800) in the US

Netgear has announced a new entry-level Wi-Fi 6 router, the Nighthawk AX4. The wireless router still costs $199 (roughly Rs. 13,800), but it's still affordable compared to other Wi-Fi 6 routers available in the market right now. The Nighthawk AX4 is powered by Intel's WAV600 Wi-Fi chipset, the company's first Wi-Fi 6 chipset. TP-Link had earlier announced a number of affordable Wi-Fi 6 routers but they're yet to hit retail shelves.

Netgear's new Nighthawk AX4 borrows its design language from previous Nighthawk routers. The Wi-Fi 6 router supports dual-band 4-stream Wi-Fi connectivity with up to 600 + 2400Mbps speeds, theoretically a total of 3Gbps. It includes five Gigabit Ethernet ports.

In November last year, Netgear had launched its first Wi-Fi 6 routers. These are high-end routers with premium price tags while the new Nighthawk AX4 is a basic Wi-Fi 6 router, aimed at bringing Wi-Fi 6 to more users.

The latest generation of the Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 6, offers reliable wireless communication, promising better performance for multiple devices. Since it's a new standard, it'll take some time before more affordable devices roll out and everyone starts adopting it.

The new Netgear Nighthawk AX4 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This means users will be able to control the wireless router using their Alexa or Google Assistant-based smart speakers.

Netgear says its Nighthawk AX4 is built for wireless networks that need 4K streaming, gaming, and other network-intensive tasks done. The Intel dual-core chipset promises to handle large data transfers without slowing down the network.

The companion app, Netgear Nighthawk, makes it easy to install and maintain the router. Users will be able to modify wireless settings, setup parental controls and guest networks from within the app itself. Netgear will offer its standard 1-year hardware warranty with the Nighthawk AX4.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,800) is currently available in the US. Netgear is yet to announce global availability and prices yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netgear, Nighthawk AX4, Wi-Fi 6
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Overwatch Archives Event 2019 Teased, May Be Set in Havana
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Launched, Its First Intel-Based Wi-Fi 6 Router
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. Firefox's New Anti-Tracking Feature Blocks Cryptocurrency Mining Sites
  4. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, What to Expect
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  9. ACT Fibernet Launches 4K Media Streaming Device to Make Your TV Smarter
  10. Realme 3 Pro Camera Samples Released Ahead of Formal Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.