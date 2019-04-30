Technology News

Netgear Nighthawk AX4, AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Routers Launched in India, Starting at Rs.29,999

The new models promise up to four times the performance of Wi-Fi 802.11ac routers.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 18:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netgear Nighthawk AX4, AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Routers Launched in India, Starting at Rs.29,999

The Nighthawk AX4 (left) and the Nighthawk AX8 are now available in India

Highlights
  • The AX4 features a combined Wi-Fi speed of up to 3Gbps
  • The AX8 supports double the speed of the AX4
  • Both support the Wi-Fi 6 protocol

Netgear has introduced two new Wi-Fi 6 routers in India, called the Nighthawk AX4 and Nighthawk AX8. This latest generation of the Wi-Fi protocol is said to offer up to four times the performance of Wi-Fi 802.11ac routers and also support high bandwidth workloads for streaming 4K and even 8K videos. These don't come cheap though as the Nighthawk AX4 is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the Nighthawk AX8 is priced at Rs. 39,999.

To recall, Netgear launched the AX4 globally earlier this month, and now, users in India can buy it locally too. The routers are said to be available via online stores as well as authorised retail outlets.

Netgear says its Nighthawk AX4 router is built for wireless networks that need 4K streaming, gaming, and other network-intensive tasks done. The dual-core chipset promises to handle large data transfers without slowing down the network. It also supports something called Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple-Access (OFDMA) that promises to improve the capacity and efficiency of the network to accommodate more devices. The router has two external antennas for a better signal reach. Other features include a combined speed of 3Gbps, Beamforming+, USB 3.0 port, five Gigabit Ethernet ports, compatibility with the Nighthawk app and voice control thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assitant.

The Nighthawk AX8 boasts of a combined Wi-Fi speed of 6Gbps, 4x4 MU-MIMO antennas, a quad-core processor, two USB 3.0 ports and a total of six Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also features Port Aggregation, which can combine the speeds of two Ethernet ports for faster file transfers. Like the AX4, it too supports Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled via a smartphone app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netgear, Wi-Fi 6, Netgear Nighthawk AX4, Netgear Nighthawk AX8, routers
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Redmi Y3 Next Sale in India Set for May 3 via Amazon: Check Offers, Price
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Netgear Nighthawk AX4, AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Routers Launched in India, Starting at Rs.29,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  2. Moto E6 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM
  3. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  4. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  5. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  6. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  7. Realme 3 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  8. Samsung Denies Galaxy S10 5G Model Burnt From Malfunctioning
  9. Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  10. Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.