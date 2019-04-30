Netgear has introduced two new Wi-Fi 6 routers in India, called the Nighthawk AX4 and Nighthawk AX8. This latest generation of the Wi-Fi protocol is said to offer up to four times the performance of Wi-Fi 802.11ac routers and also support high bandwidth workloads for streaming 4K and even 8K videos. These don't come cheap though as the Nighthawk AX4 is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the Nighthawk AX8 is priced at Rs. 39,999.

To recall, Netgear launched the AX4 globally earlier this month, and now, users in India can buy it locally too. The routers are said to be available via online stores as well as authorised retail outlets.

Netgear says its Nighthawk AX4 router is built for wireless networks that need 4K streaming, gaming, and other network-intensive tasks done. The dual-core chipset promises to handle large data transfers without slowing down the network. It also supports something called Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple-Access (OFDMA) that promises to improve the capacity and efficiency of the network to accommodate more devices. The router has two external antennas for a better signal reach. Other features include a combined speed of 3Gbps, Beamforming+, USB 3.0 port, five Gigabit Ethernet ports, compatibility with the Nighthawk app and voice control thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assitant.

The Nighthawk AX8 boasts of a combined Wi-Fi speed of 6Gbps, 4x4 MU-MIMO antennas, a quad-core processor, two USB 3.0 ports and a total of six Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also features Port Aggregation, which can combine the speeds of two Ethernet ports for faster file transfers. Like the AX4, it too supports Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled via a smartphone app.