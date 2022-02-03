Technology News
  Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) price in India is set at Rs. 12,799, while Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) carries a price tag of Rs. 27,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2022 14:57 IST
By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2022 14:57 IST

Photo Credit: Netgear

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) (left) and Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) (right) both have 4 Ethernet ports

Highlights
  • Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) is a four-stream extender
  • Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) is rated to deliver up to 6Gbps speeds
  • Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) is designed for homes with up to 4 rooms

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) and Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 mesh extenders were launched in India on Thursday. The new Wi-Fi extenders are designed to widen bandwidth using orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) technology. In terms of differences between the two, the Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 mesh extender comes as a new four-stream mesh extender and is capable of delivering up to 1.8Gbps speeds. Nighthawk AX6000, on the other hand, is an eight-stream extender that is rated to deliver up to 6Gbps of speeds.

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) price in India

The new Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) price in India has been set at Rs. 12,799, while Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) carries a price tag of Rs. 27,499. Both mesh extenders are available for purchase through various e-commerce platforms as well as Netgear India online store.

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) specifications

The Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) mesh extender supports Wi-Fi 6 standard and offers four spatial streams. The mesh extender also includes two high-powered antennas. It is equipped with four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports.

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) is designed for small to medium-sized homes with up to four bedrooms. The company claims that the mesh extender is capable of delivering five times faster speed — up to 1.8Gbps to be precise — over a Wi-Fi 802.11ac system. It can be used to power over 20 Wi-Fi devices at once. Moreover, the extender measures 241.7×169.5×63.4mm and weighs 504.4 grams.

Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) specifications

The Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) mesh extender also supports Wi-Fi 6 standard but with eight spatial streams. It is also capable of delivering up to 6Gbps Wi-Fi speeds and is ideal for large homes with up to six bedrooms. The mesh extender has four high-powered antennas that are concealed inside.

Similar to the Nighthawk AX1800 mesh extender, the Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) model carries four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports. It also includes a USB 3.0 port. The mesh extender is capable of providing Wi-Fi to over 30 devices simultaneously. It measures 279x197x106mm and weighs 860 grams.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 EAX20 Mesh Extender, Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 EAX20 Price in India, Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 EAX20, Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 EAX80 Mesh Extender, Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 EAX80 Price in India, Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 EAX80, Netgear, Mesh Extender
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Nintendo Switch Sales Top 100 Million, Surpassing Wii’s Lifetime Figure
Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India
