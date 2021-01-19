MSI Summit, Prestige, and Modern series laptop models have been updated with the latest Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. The MSI Summit series includes the Summit E15 and Summit B15 laptops, the MSI Prestige series includes Prestige 15, Prestige 14, and Prestige 14 Evo models. Lastly, the MSI Modern series includes Modern 15 and Modern 14. These laptop models are available in a variety of configurations and colour options. Some of the laptop models are based on the Intel Evo platform as well.

MSI Summit E15, Summit B15, MSI Prestige 15, Prestige 14, Prestige 14 EVO, MSI Modern 15, Modern 14 price in India

MSI Summit E15 A11SCST is priced at Rs. 1,79,990 and MSI Summit B15 A11M is priced at Rs. 1,23,990. MSI Prestige 15 A11SCX costs Rs. 1,34,990, MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX costs Rs. 1,28,990, and MSI Prestige 14 Evo starts at Rs. 95,990. Coming to the Modern series, MSI Modern 15 A11SB costs Rs. 95,990, MSI Modern 15 A11M is priced at Rs. 70,990, MSI Modern 14 B11SB costs Rs. 89,990, MSI Modern 14 B11M starts at Rs. 55,990.

MSI says the Summit E15 and Prestige 15 laptop models will be available in India from January 24 across Flipkart. The remaining line-up of laptop models will be available in the market soon.

MSI Summit E15, MSI Summit B15 specifications

MSI Summit E15 and MSI Summit B15 can be equipped with up to a 15.6-inch 4K display. The two models can be powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 U processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design and 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. They come with DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and can be fitted with up to 64GB. You can get an NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 and a M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

MSI Prestige 15, MSI Prestige 14, MSI Prestige 14 Evo specifications

MSI Prestige 15 comes with up to a 4K display, MSI Prestige 14 comes with up to a 14-inch 4K display, and MSI Prestige 14 Evo comes with a 14-inch full-HD display. They can be equipped with up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. The Prestige 14 EVO supports Intel Xe Graphics. The three laptop models come with up to 64GB RAM, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 16GB RAM. You can get M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3 storage and a backlit keyboard with all models. There are ample connectivity options as well.

MSI Modern 15, MSI Modern 14 specifications

MSI Modern 15 can be equipped with up to a 15.6-inch full-HD display while MSI Modern 14 can be equipped with up to a 14-inch full-HD display. They are powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, and up to 32GB of RAM. Storage options include an NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4 and an NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen3. Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

