Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

MSI Summit E15 A11SCST can be equipped with up to a 15.6-inch 4K display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 January 2021 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

MSI Summit E15 has a backlit keyboard

Highlights
  • MSI Summit series includes the Summit E15 and Summit B15
  • MSI Prestige 14 Evo comes with Intel Xe Graphics
  • MSI Modern 14 B11SB is priced at Rs. 89,990

MSI Summit, Prestige, and Modern series laptop models have been updated with the latest Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. The MSI Summit series includes the Summit E15 and Summit B15 laptops, the MSI Prestige series includes Prestige 15, Prestige 14, and Prestige 14 Evo models. Lastly, the MSI Modern series includes Modern 15 and Modern 14. These laptop models are available in a variety of configurations and colour options. Some of the laptop models are based on the Intel Evo platform as well.

MSI Summit E15, Summit B15, MSI Prestige 15, Prestige 14, Prestige 14 EVO, MSI Modern 15, Modern 14 price in India

MSI Summit E15 A11SCST is priced at Rs. 1,79,990 and MSI Summit B15 A11M is priced at Rs. 1,23,990. MSI Prestige 15 A11SCX costs Rs. 1,34,990, MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX costs Rs. 1,28,990, and MSI Prestige 14 Evo starts at Rs. 95,990. Coming to the Modern series, MSI Modern 15 A11SB costs Rs. 95,990, MSI Modern 15 A11M is priced at Rs. 70,990, MSI Modern 14 B11SB costs Rs. 89,990, MSI Modern 14 B11M starts at Rs. 55,990.

MSI says the Summit E15 and Prestige 15 laptop models will be available in India from January 24 across Flipkart. The remaining line-up of laptop models will be available in the market soon.

MSI Summit E15, MSI Summit B15 specifications

MSI Summit E15 and MSI Summit B15 can be equipped with up to a 15.6-inch 4K display. The two models can be powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 U processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design and 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. They come with DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and can be fitted with up to 64GB. You can get an NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 and a M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

MSI Prestige 15, MSI Prestige 14, MSI Prestige 14 Evo specifications

MSI Prestige 15 comes with up to a 4K display, MSI Prestige 14 comes with up to a 14-inch 4K display, and MSI Prestige 14 Evo comes with a 14-inch full-HD display. They can be equipped with up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. The Prestige 14 EVO supports Intel Xe Graphics. The three laptop models come with up to 64GB RAM, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 16GB RAM. You can get M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen3 storage and a backlit keyboard with all models. There are ample connectivity options as well.

MSI Modern 15, MSI Modern 14 specifications

MSI Modern 15 can be equipped with up to a 15.6-inch full-HD display while MSI Modern 14 can be equipped with up to a 14-inch full-HD display. They are powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, and up to 32GB of RAM. Storage options include an NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4 and an NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen3. Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

 

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: MSI, Intel, MSI Summit E15, MSI Summit B15, MSI Prestige 15, MSI Prestige 14 Evo, MSI Modern 15, MSI Modern 14, Tiger Lake
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme X Series in India Gets Teaser for New Phone, Could Be Realme X7 Pro

Related Stories

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  2. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Top Deals
  4. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  5. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  6. Nord N10 Is the First OnePlus Phone to Get January Android Security Patch
  7. Skullcandy Takes on OnePlus Buds Z With Jib True TWS Earbuds
  8. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out
#Latest Stories
  1. MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 Leaked Images Tip Quad Rear Cameras, 3.5mm Audio Jack
  3. Realme X Series in India Gets Teaser for New Phone, Could Be Realme X7 Pro
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  5. PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals
  6. TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China
  7. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update
  9. Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India
  10. Vivo X60 Pro+ Pre-Bookings Begin, Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com