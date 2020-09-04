Technology News
MSI Summit E Series, Summit B Series Laptops With Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPUs Launched

MSI Summit E series consists of the Summit E15 and the Summit E14. The MSI Summit B series has the Summit B15 and the Summit B14.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 September 2020 11:11 IST
MSI Summit series has IR cameras and fingerprint readers

Highlights
  • MSI Summit series business laptop models announced
  • MSI has not shared pricing for the Summit series yet
  • MSI Summit E15 and E14 come with Nvidia GPUs

MSI Summit E15, Summit E14, Summit B15, and Summit B14 laptops have been announced by the company for the business laptop market. All four laptop models are powered by the latest 11th generation Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel. The Summit series is part of MSI's “Business and Productivity" lineup that comes with a new, minimalist logo. MSI Summit E15 and Summit E14 come with dedicated Nvidia graphics while the Summit B15 and Summit B14 have Intel Iris Xe graphics.

MSI Summit E15, Summit E14, Summit B15, Summit B14: Price, availability

MSI has not shared pricing for the Summit series laptop models, but has said that its "Business and Productivity" laptops are expected to go on sale starting next month through popular technology retailers and online stores. As of now, the company has not shared information on international availability.

MSI Summit E15 specifications

The MSI Summit E15 features up to a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display with 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage and thin bezels. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics card with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with up to 64GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, one NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD and M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD slots.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a mic-in/ headphone-out combo jack. You also get a TPM 2.0 module, fingerprint reader, an IR HD type 720p webcam, and a backlit keyboard. The MSI Summit E15 measures 356.8x233.7x16.9mm and has a starting weight of 1.65kg.

MSI Summit E14 specifications

The MSI Summit E14 carries mostly the same specifications as the MSI Summit E15 with a few differences. It features up to a 14-inch 4K UHD display, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a single NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage. The connectivity options are the same as well with the only difference being an additional USB 2.0 Type-A port instead of the HDMI port. The MSI Summit E14 measures 319x219x15.9mm with a starting weight of 1.29kg.

MSI Summit B15 specifications

The MSI Summit B15 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS-level thin bezel display and is powered by the same 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, however, there are no dedicated graphics on the Summit B series, instead it features Intel Iris Xe graphics.

You get up to 64GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and the same storage options as the MSI Summit E15. The keyboard, fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options are mostly the same as well, with the only difference being a single Thunderbolt 4 port instead of two, and an additional USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port. The MSI Summit B15 measures 356.8x233.7x16.9mm and weighs 1.6kg.

MSI Summit B14 specifications

The MSI Summit B14 carries similar specifications to the MSI Summit B15. The differences include a 14-inch full-HD IPS-level thin bezel display, up to 32GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, a single NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4, and no USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port. The MSI Summit B14 measures 319x215x16.9mm and weighs 1.3kg.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

MSI Summit E15 Laptop

MSI Summit E15 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Weight 1.65 kg
MSI Summit E14 Laptop

MSI Summit E14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Weight 1.29 kg
MSI Summit B15 Laptop

MSI Summit B15 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.60 kg
MSI Summit B14 Laptop

MSI Summit B14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.30 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MSI, MSI Summit E15, MSI Summit E14, MSI Summit B15, MSI Summit B14
OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display and Quad Rear Cameras
Robert Pattinson Reportedly Contracts COVID-19, The Batman Production Halted

Comment
 
 

