MSI's new range of gaming laptops are now available for purchase in India. These laptops come equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel H-series processors, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs. The laptops, some of which were launched last month at CES 2022, feature Meta-ready logos (referring to the metaverse). They come with fourth generation Max-Q design technology, CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0 features for an enhanced efficiency, performance, and battery life. As per MSI, the new gaming laptops offer up to 45 percent increase in CPU performance over previous models.

The new MSI laptops belong to the Stealth GS series (Stealth GS77 12UHS, Stealth GS77 12UGS, and Stealth GS66 12UGS), Raider GE series (Raider GE76 and Raider GE66 12UHS), Vector GP series (Vector GP76 and Vector GP66 12UGS), Pulse GL series (Pulse GL76 and Pulse GL66), Crosshair 15 (Crosshair 15 B12UEZ, Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition B12UGZ), and Katana GF series (Katana GF76 and Katana GF66).

MSI Stealth GS series, Raider GE series, Vector GP series, Pulse GL series, Crosshair 15, Katana GF series price in India, availability

Model Price in India Stealth GS77 12UHS Rs. 4,81,990 Stealth GS77 12UGS Rs. 3,35,990 Stealth GS66 12UGS Rs. 3,30,990 Stealth GS66 12UGS Rs. 3,13,990 Raider GE76 12UHS Rs. 4,81,990 Raider GE76 12UGS Rs. 2,85,990 Raider GE66 12UHS Rs. 4,47,990 Raider GE66 12UHS Rs. 4,14,990 Raider GE66 12UGS Rs. 2,79,990 Vector GP76 12UH Rs. 2,46,990 Vector GP76 12UGS Rs. 2,23,990 Vector GP66 12UH Rs. 2,40,990 Vector GP66 12UGS Rs. 2,12,990 Pulse GL76 12UEK Rs. 1,62,990 Pulse GL66 12UEK Rs. 1,56,990 Crosshair 15 B12UEZ Rs. 1,56,990 Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition B12UGZ Rs. 1,90,990 Katana GF76 12UE Rs. 1,51,990 Katana GF76 12UD Rs. 1,28,990 Katana GF66 12UE Rs. 1,45,990 Katana GF66 12UD Rs. 1,23,990 Katana GF66 12UC Rs. 1,11,990

MSI Stealth GS77 12UHS comes with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU at a price of Rs. 4,81,990. MSI Stealth GS77 12UGS with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU is priced at Rs. 3,35,990. MSI Stealth GS66 12UGS has 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, paired with 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and it is priced at Rs. 3,30,990. Another model with the same name (MSI Stealth GS66 12UGS) but 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is priced at Rs. 3,13,990.

Next comes the MSI Raider series. MSI Raider GE76 12UHS packs 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, and is priced at Rs. 4,81,990. MSI Raider GE76 12UGS with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU is priced at Rs. 2,85,990. MSI Raider GE66 12UHS with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and 16GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU is available for Rs. 4,47,990. MSI Raider GE66 12UHS with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU is priced at Rs. 4,14,990. The last model in the series, MSI Raider GE66 12UGS with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU can be purchased at Rs. 2,79,990.

MSI Vector GP76 12UH with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, paired with an 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, is priced at Rs. 2,46,990. MSI Vector GP76 12UGS, which packs 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and with an 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, can be purchased at Rs. 2,23,990. MSI Vector GP66 12UH with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, paired with an 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, is priced at Rs. 2,40,990, and the India price of MSI Vector GP66 12UGS that has 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with an 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU is Rs. 2,12,990.

When it comes to the MSI Pulse series, MSI Pulse GL76 12UEK with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, paired with 6GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, is priced at Rs. 1,62,990. MSI Pulse GL66 12UEK with the same specification can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,56,990.

MSI Crosshair 15 B12UEZ gets 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, paired with 6GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, at a price of Rs. 1,56,990. MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition B12UGZ with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, paired with 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, can be purchased for Rs. 1,90,990.

Lastly, in the Katana series, MSI Katana GF76 12UE with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 6GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is priced at Rs. 1,51,990. MSI Katana GF76 12UD with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 4GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU is priced at Rs. 1,28,990. MSI Katana GF66 12UE with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 6GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU can be purchased for Rs. 1,45,990. MSI Katana GF66 12UD, which packs 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with 4GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, is priced at Rs. 1,23,990. MSI Katana GF66 12UC with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with 4GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,11,990.

MSI said that all the 22 laptops under the series are now available for purchase in India at MSI-authorised online and offline resellers.

MSI Stealth GS series, Raider GE series, Vector GP series, Pulse GL series, Crosshair 15, Katana GF series specifications

MSI Stealth GS77 and MSI Stealth GS66 come preloaded with either Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro, depending upon the model. MSI Raider GE76, MSI Raider GE66, Vector GP76, Vector GP66, Crosshair 15, Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition, Pulse GL76, Pulse GL66, Katana GF76, and Katana GF66 series models come with Windows 11 Home.

The MSI Stealth laptops have up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, paired with up to 64GB of GDDR5 RAM and up to 16GB DDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. They come with RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The MSI Stealth GS77-series laptops sport 17.3-inch displays with up to ultra-HD resolutions. The full-HD models come with 360Hz refresh rate, the quad-HD model gets a 240Hz refresh rate, and the ultra-HD option gets 120Hz refresh rate. They have two speakers and four woofers designed by Dynaudio. Other connectivity features include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

MSI Stealth GS66 also offers the same ultra-HD, quad-HD, and full-HD 15.3-inch display options. These laptops feature Duo Wave speakers. Connectivity options include a thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port for charging, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and an HDMI port. The Stealth GS77 laptop weighs 2.8kg, and Stealth GS66 weighs 2.1kg.

Just like the MSI Stealth series, the MSI Raider GE76 series sports 17-inch displays while the MSI Raider GE66 series features 15.6-inch displays. They are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, coupled with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. They feature Duo Wave speakers designed by Dynaudio. The MSI Raider GE76 series laptops weigh 2.9kg, and the MSI Raider GE66 series machines weigh 2.38kg. Connectivity options on both include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports each.

MSI Vector GP76 and MSI Vector GP66 series get up to Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processor. While the MSI Vector GP76 sports a 17.3-inch quad-HD IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate, MSI Vector GP66 laptop has 15.6-inch quad-HD and full-HD options. They pack up to 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. Both feature two speakers with Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance feature. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E. The Vector GP76 laptops weigh 2.9kg, and Vector GP66 machines weigh 2.38kg.

The new MSI Pulse GL76 laptops feature 17.3-inch full-HD IPS display with 360Hz refresh rate and Pulse GL66 machines sport 15.6-inch full-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate. Both the laptops pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with 6GB DDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and up to 64GB of RAM. They feature two stereo speakers and an RGB backlight gaming keyboard. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. MSI Pulse GL76 weighs 2.6kg and the Pulse GL66 model weighs 2.25kg.

MSI Crosshair 15 and Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition feature Spectrum Backlight keyboards, and get up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. The Crosshair 15 gets a 15.6-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate. There is an Nvidia GeForce 8GB DDR6 3060 GPU and two stereo speakers with Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer feature. Connectivity options are similar to the other models and it weighs 2.25kg.

Meanwhile, MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition sports a 15.6-inch quad-HD display with 165Hz refresh rate. It packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 64GB RAM and an 8GB DDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It has the same connectivity options and weigh the same as the Crosshair 15.

While the MSI Katana GF76 machines feature 17.3-inch full-HD IPS displays with 144Hz refresh rate, the MSI Katana GF66 laptops feature 15.6-inch full-HD IPS displays with 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rate. They pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processors, paired with up to 64GB of RAM. The laptops come equipped with the same audio and connectivity features as the Pulse series models. The MSI Katana GF76 laptops weigh 2.26kg and Katana GF66 variants weigh 2.25kg.