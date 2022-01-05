Technology News
loading
CES 2022: MSI Unveils Series of Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU

MSI Vector GP76 and MSI Vector GP66 laptop models feature 65Whr battery.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 January 2022 20:32 IST
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Raider GE76 laptop features a 17-inch display

Highlights
  • MSI Creator Z17 features support for MSI Pen
  • New MSI laptops run on Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro
  • MSI Creator Z16 laptop has a 720p camera

MSI has launched its new lineup of laptops equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel H-series processors at CES 2022. The new laptops aimed at gamers and content creators feature a Meta-ready logo (referring to the metaverse) and include up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The gaming laptop lineup is said to bring a significant CPU performance improvement over previous models. MSI has added Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad in the new models. For content creators, MSI offers touch support for MSI Pen and DTS sound.

As per a press release from the company, MSI has announced a total of seven lineups of new laptops at CES 2022. These include — MSI Stealth GS series (MSI Stealth GS77 and MSI Stealth GS66), MSI Raider GE series (MSI Raider GE76 (17-inch) and MSI Raider GE66 (15.6-inch)), MSI Vector GP series (MSI Vector GP76 and MSI Vector GP66), MSI Pulse GL series (MSI Pulse GL76 and MSI Pulse GL66), MSI Sword series (MSI Sword 17 and MSI Sword 15), MSI Crosshair series (MSI Crosshair 15, MSI Crosshair 17, and MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition), and MSI Katana GF series (MSI Katana GF76 and MSI Katana GF66).

MSI Creator Z17, MSI Creator Z16P, and MSI Creator Z16 are the creator-focussed laptops unveiled among the lot. Pricing and availability details of all the new models are yet to be announced by the company.

MSI Stealth GS, Raider GE, Vector GP, Pulse GL, Sword, Crosshair, Katana GF series specifications

MSI Stealth GS77, MSI Stealth GS66MSI Raider GE76 (17-inch), and MSI Raider GE66 (15.6-inch) come equipped with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro.

MSI Stealth laptops have up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, integrated with up to 16GB of GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics and with up to 64GB of RAM. Other highlights include fingerprint reader, RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, and 99.9Whr battery. MSI Stealth GS77 offers a full-HD display at a 360Hz refresh rate, a quad-HD display at 240Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

msi stealth gs77 website MSI Stealth GS77

MSI Stealth GS77 offers a full-HD display at a 360Hz refresh rate
Photo Credit: MSI

 

MSI Stealth GS77 features a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 360Hz refresh rate. It has two speakers and four woofers designed by the Dynaudio system. Other connectivity features include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. It measures 397.6x283.5x 20.1–20.8mm and weighs 2.8kg.

MSI Stealth GS66 also offers QHD and ultra-HD displays. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 360Hz refresh rate. The laptop features Duo Wave speakers. Connectivity options include a thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port for charging, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and an HDMI port. It measures 358.3x248x 18.3 to 19.8mm and weighs 2.1kg.

MSI Raider GE76 comes with a 17-inch display while the MSI Raider GE66 features a 15.6-inch display. both the models come with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor coupled with 64GB of DDR5 RAM along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The laptop also has an RGB per-key keyboard and a 99.9Whr battery.

Like the MSI Stealth models, the Raider series also have display options ranging from a full-HD 360Hz panel to an ultra-HD 120Hz display. Raider GE66 gets the highest refresh rate on the full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) model. Both laptops have a 1080p webcam. MSI Raider GE76 measures 397x284x25.9mm and weighs 2.9kg, while MSI Raider GE66 measures 358x267x 23.4mm and weighs 2.38kg.

msi vector gp66 gaming laptop website MSI Vector GP66

MSI Vector GP66 come with Windows 11 Home
Photo Credit: MSI

 

MSI Vector GP76 and Vector GP66 come with Windows 11 Home and up to Intel 12th Gen Core i9 processor. Vector GP76 sports a 17.3-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate. With Vector GP66 laptop, users can choose between 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate or a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate. They pack 65Whr battery and have 720p HD webcam for video calls. Vector GP76 measures 397x284x25.9mm and weighs 2.9kg. Vector GP66 measures 358x267x23.4mm and weighs 2.38kg.

MSI Crosshair 17, Crosshair 15, and Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition feature Spectrum Backlight gaming keyboards and run on Windows 11 home. The Crosshair 17 sports a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 360Hz refresh rate. The Crosshair 15 laptop, on the other hand, features a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate.

MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition sports a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate. The Crosshair 17 and Crosshair 15 models pack up to Intel 12th Gen Core i9 processor along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition supports up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. The laptops come with 90Whr batteries. The Crosshair 17 measures 398x273x27.2mm and weighs 2.6kg, while the other models measure 359x259x26.9mm and weigh 2.25kg.

The new MSI Pulse GL76 and Pulse GL66 laptops feature 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 360Hz refresh rate and 15.6-inch full-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, respectively. Both the laptops run on Windows 11 Home and feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and up to 64GB of RAM. They feature two stereo speakers and an RGB backlight gaming keyboard. They have 90Whr battery as well. MSI Pulse GL76 measures 398x273x24.2mm and weighs 2.6kg. The Pulse GL66 model measures 359x259x23.9mm and weighs 2.25kg.

MSI's Sword 15, Katana GF76, and Katana GF66 gaming laptops run on Windows 11 Home and feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processors, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

MSI Sword 15 has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate. Katana GF76 features a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. Katana GF66 features full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate or 240Hz refresh rate. They pack 53.5Whr batteries and share similar specifications and connectivity features with other MSI gaming laptops. MSI Sword 15 and MSI Katana GF66 measure 359x259x24.9mm and weighs 2.25kg. Katana GF76 gaming laptop measure 398x273x25.2mm and weighs 2.26kg.

MSI Creator Z17, Creator Z16P, Creator Z16 specifications

MSI's creator-focussed laptop lineup includes Creator Z17, Creator Z16P, and Creator Z16 models. MSI Creator Z17 is claimed to be the world's first 17-inch laptop to support pen touch. All three models run on Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro and feature Vapor Chamber Cooler for heat dissipation. They have support for DTS sound and feature True Pixel display.

msi creator z17 laptop website MSI Creator Z17

Creator Z17 support up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor
Photo Credit: MSI

 

Creator Z17, Creator Z16P support up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processors with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU and up to 64GB of RAM. MSI Creator Z16 has 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12700H processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and up to 64GB of RAM.

MSI Creator Z17 has a 17-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS touchscreen display. The Creator Z16P feature QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display. Both the models have 16:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. The base Creator Z16 model features a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. All models except the Z16 include a full-HD webcam. Creator Z16 model has a 720p camera.

The new MSI Creator Z16 measures 359×256×15.9mm and weighs 2.2kg. MSI Creator Z16P measures 359×256×19mm and weighs 2.39kg. Creator Z17 measures 382×260×19mm and weighs 2.49kg.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: MSI Stealth GS Series, MSI, CES 2022, MSI Stealth GS77, MSI Stealth GS66, MSI Raider GE76, MSI Raider GE66, MSI Vector GP76, MSI Vector GP66, MSI Pulse GL76, MSI Pulse GL66, MSI Sword 17, MSI Sword 15, MSI Crosshair 15, MSI Crosshair 17, MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition, MSI Katana GF76, MSI Katana GF66
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
