MSI on Thursday launched the PS42 professional notebook in India. The new Window 10 running notebook, which is the first in the Prestige-Series, is targeted at professionals. It features a built-in fingerprint sensor and is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Nvidia GeForce discrete graphics. The Taiwanese company has also brought its gaming notebook GF63 that comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series graphics. The latest offering for gamers comes months after the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, GE Raider RGB Edition, and GT75 Titan debuted in the country with a starting price of Rs. 1,64,990. The company also said it recently uplifted its after-sales service in the Indian market by establishing 21 new service centres across the country.

MSI PS42, GF63 prices in India

The MSI PS42 8M with Intel Core i5-8250U will be available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 77,990, while the PS42 8RB with Intel Core i7-8550U and Nvidia GeForce MX150 along with 2GB GDDR5 is priced at Rs. 99,990. The MSI GF63, on the other hand, comes in three different SKUs. The GF63 8RC with Intel Core i5-8300H+HM370 is priced at Rs. 79,990, while its variant with an Intel Core i7-8750H+HM370 carries a price tag of Rs. 89,990. Furthermore, the GF63 8RD with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 128GB SSD, and 1TB SATA comes at Rs. 99,990. All these variants will go on sale in India in August.

MSI PS42 specifications

Originally announced in June, the MSI PS42 features a 14-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with thin bezels and includes up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 U-processor, coupled with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and GeForce MX150 graphics with dedicated 2GB of GDDR5 memory. The notebook has an M.2 SSD combo slot that supports NVMe PCIe Gen3 and SATA HDD. To ease the typing experience, the notebook includes a backlit keyboard.

In terms of connectivity, the PS42 has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. There are two 2W speakers to produce stereophonic audio. Besides, the notebook is claimed to deliver over 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes in a build that has 15.9mm of thickness and 1.19 kilograms of weight.

MSI GF63 specifications

Alongside the PS42, MSI has launched the GF63 that sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display and is powered by an Intel HM370 SoC, along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR5 memory. There are Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity options. The notebook has a brushed aluminium build with the signature red dragon shield on top and an asymmetric dual-pattern design underneath. Further, there is over seven hours of battery life as per the company's claim, and the notebook has less than two kilograms of weight.

"We are thrilled to launch the Prestige Series laptop in the country," said Abhay Prabhu, MSI Marketing Specialist, in a press statement while announcing the new launches. "We have been successful with our gaming laptops and we feel it's the right time to bring a new segment for women and professionals. The existing professional laptop market has great potential for us as we can address the current gaps in the market. We want to transform user experience with beauty, technology, and design. We are positive that our Prestige series laptops will be appreciated by the customers."