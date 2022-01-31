MSI has announced the launch of MSI Pro AP241Z, the company's latest all-in-one (AIO) PC. MSI Prp AP241Z is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, and features a ‘server-grade' cooling system for sustained performance, according to MSI. It is equipped with a 24-inch IPS display and features support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The AIO PC also comes with a full-HD webcam for video calls, and runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box.

According to the company's website, the new MSI Pro AP241Z is aimed at businesses and features a 23.8-inch full-HD (1,920x1.080 pixels) IPS LED backlit display. The PC is powered by octa core AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors with Radeon graphics, running on an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It features an NVMe M.2 SSD and a 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD, but MSI has not revealed the storage capacity on the MSI Pro AP241Z.

The new MSI Pro AP241Z comes with a full-HD webcam. It also features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Ethernet connectivity. The PC is equipped with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 3.5mm headphone and microphone ports, and an HDMI out port, which can be used to connect a second monitor, according to the company.

As previously mentioned, MSI PRO AP241Z comes with Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box, and MSI recommends the use of Windows 11 Pro for business users. The company is yet to reveal details of pricing and availability of the new MSI Pro AP241Z all-in-one PC, which was listed on MSI's website at the time of publishing this story. MSI Pro AP241Z measures 541.93 x 227.93 x 426.45mm and weighs 8kg, according to MSI's website.