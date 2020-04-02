MSI has introduced three new laptops in the market that are powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core H-Series processor, and pack up to Nvidia GeForce RTX2080 Super Max-Q GPUs. The company has detailed specifications and availability of the GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider gaming laptops, as well as the Creator 17 laptop. These devices were demoed at CES earlier this year, but the specifics weren't unveiled back then. The three laptops will be available in the US market on April 15.

MSI GS66 Stealth

Starting with the MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop, it features a 15.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with up to 300Hz refresh rate. The laptop has an all-black sandblasted finish with a SteelSeries per-key RGB keyboard. It offers up to Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable to 64 GB), and NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super lineup. The laptop also includes NVMe storage up to 1TB. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Wi-Fi 6 support, and ethernet. The MSI GS66 Stealth crams a 99.9Wh battery inside, supports a 720p webcam, and measures 14.17 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches. The MSI GS66 Stealth is priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,21,900), and is available for pre-orders from today in the US, Shipping will begin from April 15.

MSI GE66 Raider

The MSI GE66 Raider has a more flamboyant design, and features a MSI Mystic Light panoramic RGB light bar on the front. The hinge also has a unique design touted to make it more durable, and the bottom of the laptop has dragon armour carving with hexagons for better gripping. Apart from the flashy exterior, the laptop has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with up to 300Hz refresh rate options.

MSI GE66 Raider features a MSI Mystic Light panoramic RGB light bar on the front

It is powered by up to Intel Core i9-10980HK, with up to 32 GB of RAM, and up to NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU options. It packs the 99.9Wh battery, and connectivity options include USB Type-C, Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6, Killer E3100 Ethernet, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, SD card reader, SPDIR ESS Sabre HiFI, HDMI 2.0, and mDP 1.4. The laptop also offers NVMe storage up to 1 TB, measures 14.09x10.51x0.92 inches, and has a 1080p webcam. The new MSI GE66 Raider is priced a little higher at $1,799 (roughly Rs.1,37,200), and it will be available on April 15 in the US.

MSI Creator 17

Built with content creators in mind, the MSI Creator 17 has a large 17-inch thin bezel display with 144Hz refresh rate. The top most model offers a 3840x2160 resolution LED display, whereas other models include full-HD screen.

MSI Creator 17 has a large 17-inch thin bezel display

It is powered by the Intel Core i7-1087H processor with up to RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPUs. MSI offers up to 32GB RAM, and up to 2TB of NVMe storage. There's an 82Wh battery inside, 720p webcam support, and Thunderbolt 3 port support. Other connectivity options include three USB 3.2 Gen 2, microSD card, and HDMI 2.0. The MSI Creator 17 laptop is also priced at $1,799 and will be available starting April 15 in the US.