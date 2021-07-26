Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H Series CPUs Launched in India

MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Launched in India

MSI GP Leopard series laptops come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 July 2021 16:55 IST
MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Launched in India

MSI GP Leopard series features 240Hz refresh rate panels

Highlights
  • MSI GP76 Leopard has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
  • MSI Katana GF76 starts at Rs. 1,11,990
  • MSI Pulse GL76 features a 17.3 inch full-HD display

MSI GP Leopard, MSI Pulse GL, and MSI Katana GF series gaming laptops have launched in India. They bring the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. There are a total of 10 models in the three series ranging from just under Rs. 1 lakh to over Rs. 2 lakh and providing a wide range of configurations. They offer the newest connectivity options including PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E. All models — expect for one model in the MSI Katana GF series — come with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

MSI GP Leopard, MSI Pulse GL, and MSI Katana GF series: Price in India

MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG is priced at Rs. 2,01,990 and comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU + Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. MSI GP66 Leopard 11UG with the same configuration is priced at Rs. 1,95,990. MSI Pulse GL76 11UEK with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU + Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is priced at Rs. 1,45,990 and the Pulse GL66 11UEK with the same configuration costs Rs. 1,39,990.

MSi Katana GF76 starts at Rs. 1,11,990 while the Katana GF66 series starts at Rs. 95,990. All the laptop models are available for purchase across MSI brand stores and authorised sellers.

MSI GP Leopard series specifications, features

MSI Leopard GP series includes the GP76 Leopard 11UG and the GP66 Leopard 11UG. Both models have exactly the same specifications except for the screen size and hence the dimensions. The GP76 Leopard 11UG features a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and around 100 percent sRGB coverage. The GP66 Leopard 11UG, on the other hand, comes with a 15.6-inch display that has the same specifications. Under the hood, the MSI Leopard GP series is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU that has 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. You get up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and up to NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options include three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and Killer Wi-Fi 6E. Audio is handled by two stereo speakers with Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance technology.

MSI Pulse GL series specifications, features

Just like the MSI Leopard GP series, the Pulse GL series also includes two models that only differ in the display size. The MSI Pulse GL series includes the Pulse GL76 with a 17-3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, and around 100 percent sRGB coverage, and the Pulse GL66 model that gets a 15.6-inch display. Under the hood, both models have the same specifications as the MSI Leopard GP series laptops with the only difference being the absence of PCIe Gen4 storage option. Connectivity options include a USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB2.0 Type-A port, and an HDMI port.

MSI Katana GF series specifications, features

MSI Katana GF76 series and GF66 series include multiple SKUs. The models under the MSI Katana GF76 series come with a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that has a 144Hz refresh rate. The Katana GF66 series laptops come with a 15.6-inch display. Both series come with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and include Core i5 models as well. For graphics, options range from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM to GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. They come with the same RAM, storage, and connectivity options as the MSI Pulse GL series.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
MSI Pulse GL76 Laptop

MSI Pulse GL76 Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.30 kg
MSI Katana GF76 Laptop

MSI Katana GF76 Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 2.30 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MSI GP Leopard series, MSI Pulse GL series, MSI Katana GF series, MSI GP Leopard series Price in India, MSI GP Leopard series Specifications, MSI Pulse GL series Price in India, MSI Pulse GL series Specifications, MSI Katana GF series Price in India, MSI Katana GF series specifications, MSI, Microsoft
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Edge 20 Series Teased to Launch on August 5: All Details
MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Appliances
  2. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Begins: All the Best Deals and Offers
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  6. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  8. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India
  9. How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Live Streaming and TV Channels
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla's Plans for Manufacturing Long-Range Batteries Under Scrutiny After Cancellations
  2. Oppo Watch 2 Design Leaked via Renders, Tipped to Feature Calling, Navigation Support
  3. MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Launched in India
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Series Teased to Launch on August 5: All Details
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers for Kitchen Appliances
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Come With 65W Fast Charging Support, Model Numbers Tipped
  7. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Great Discounts on Books About Science
  9. Army of Thieves Trailer Teases Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
  10. Twitter India Looking for Grievance Officer Following WhatsApp, Facebook, After Hiring Second Interim Officer in July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com