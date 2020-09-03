Nvidia's partner companies have all announced their GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card lineups, with several of them offering multiple models based on each of the new GPUs. The new graphics cards join Nvidia's own Founders Edition models, but are custom designed with their own cooling mechanisms and other innovations. These models should be hitting the market soon, and some companies have also announced India-specific pricing.

Nvidia launched its new GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs, based on the Ampere architecture. The company promises the best ever generational leap in performance, with second-gen ray tracing hardware, faster memory, and on-board AI processing — all while consuming less power than previous generations.

Nvidia will offer its own Founders edition graphics cards, sold directly through its own website. In India, the GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition will be priced at Rs. 51,000 and will be available in October, while the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition will cost Rs. 71,000 when it goes on sale on September 17, and the new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition will be priced at Rs. 1,52,000 in India, with sales starting from September 24.

Asus was the first to announce its ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Dual series graphics cards based on these new GPUs, with others following soon after. Companies that have unveiled their lineups include Zotac, MSI, Gigabyte, Powercolor, EVGA, Colorful, Palit, Gainward, XLR8, and Inno3D

Zotac will launch its Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity for Rs. 1,47,990 in India, while the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity will be priced at Rs. 69,990. These models both feature triple-fan coolers. The smaller Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge with two fans will have an official price of Rs 49,990 in India. The company will later introduce its overclocked Amp Extreme models and HoloBlack editions with iridescent translucent RGB panels on an electroplated shroud.

Gigabyte has unveiled several GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 models under its Aorus Xtreme, Aorus Master, Gaming OC, and Eagle OC product lines. The company promises “the ultimate cooling solution” with three stacked fans to eliminate dead zones and cover the entire heatsink fin stack.

MSI will introduce 14 models: one for each new GPU in its Gaming X Trio, Gaming Trio, Ventus 3X and Ventus 3X OC lines, as well as smaller Ventus 2X and Ventus 2X OC versions of the GeForce RTX 3070. Clock speeds are unconfirmed at launch time. The Gaming series has a new low-noise fan design and matte black shroud with RGB lighting effects. The dual and triple-fan Ventus models feature a brushed metal-finish backplate and more industrial aesthetic.

The other companies have made announcements internationally, although availability in India isn't yet confirmed. Of note, Colorful has shown off its iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Vulcan with a swivelling 480mm x 24mm LCD display on the top which can show custom graphics or hardware diagnostics, as well as a liquid-cooled Neptune series model with a mirrored RGB illuminated surface and closed-loop dual-fan radiator. The Palit GameRock series features a “dazzling angle” RGB surface.