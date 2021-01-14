Technology News
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon, GP76 Leopard, Stealth 15M, GF75 Thin, More Gaming Laptops Launched at CES 2021

All of these laptops support Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

Updated: 14 January 2021 14:45 IST
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition and MSI GE66 Raider have a 99Whr 4-cell battery

Highlights
  • MSI GS66 Stealth features up to 15.6-inch UHD display
  • MSI GP76 Leopard packs a 65Whr 4-cell battery
  • MSI Creator 15 features a 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman

At CES 2021, MSI has new Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics configurations for laptops of early 2021 in its GE, GS, GP, and GF series. The company has announced the new GE76 Raider Dragon Edition and GE66 Raider that come with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, Intel Core i9 processors, and supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E. The MSI GS66 Stealth has been upgraded with new Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 graphics, and new laptops called the MSI GP66, MSI GP76 Leopard, Stealth 15M, MSI GF75 Thin, MSI 65 Thin, and Creator 15 have also been introduced.

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition and MSI GE66 Raider

The new MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition features a 17.3-inch UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS display. On the other hand, the MSI GE66 Raider features a 15.6-inch UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS display. Both the gaming laptops are powered by up to the latest Intel Core i9-10980HK processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The gaming laptops pack up to 64GB of RAM, two SSD slots for storage, and a per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. The MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition has a 1080p webcam, 99Whr 4-cell battery, supports Wi-Fi 6E, and weighs 2.9kg. The laptop integrates two 2W speakers. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition weighs 2.9kg, whereas the MSI GE66 Raider weighs 2.38kg. Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

MSI GS66 Stealth

There has been an upgrade to the MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop as well, and it is now outfitted with the latest GeForce RTX 30 series, and the latest Intel Core i9-10980HK processor. The GS66 Stealth comes with the Cooler Boost Trinity+ system, and also supports True Color 3.0 for better viewing experience. It features up to 15.6-inch UHD (3840x2160) display, up to 64GB RAM, and two SSD storage. The laptop has a 720p HD Web camera, supports Wi-Fi 6E, per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, two 2W speakers, 99.9Whr battery, and it weighs 2.1kg. Ports include one Thunderbolt 3 port, and one HDMI port. BestBuy has listed the MSI GS66 Stealth for pre-order starting at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,31,400) and its release date is listed to be in February.

MSI GP66 Leopard, MSI GP76 Leopard

MSI GP76 Leopard MSI GP76 Leopard

MSI GP76 Leopard featuring a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080) IPS display

The MSI GP66 Leopard and MSI GP76 Leopard gaming laptops are equipped with up to GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and the latest Intel Core i7 processors. The biggest difference between the two is the display with the MSI GP76 Leopard featuring a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, whereas the MSI GP66 Leopard features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1,080 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate. The laptops pack up to 64GB of RAM, two SSD slots, and have a per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. They support HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, 65Whr 4-cell battery, and one HDMI port. The MSI GP76 Leopard weighs 2.9kg and the MSI GP66 Leopard weighs 2.38kg. The MSI GP66 Leopard price starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,31,400), and the MSI GP76 Leopard price starts at $2,299 (roughly Rs. 1,68,000). The laptops are slated to be available in February.

MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1,080 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H processor and up to 5 GHz, together with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. It offers up to 64GB of RAM and one SSD slot for storage. The gaming laptop has got two 2W speakers, RGB backlit gaming keyboard, 52Whr 3-cell battery, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The MSI Stealth 15M weighs only 1.7kg. The laptop is priced starting at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500), and will be available from March.

MSI GF75 Thin, GF65 Thin gaming laptops

The new MSI GF Thin series does not disappoint and it offers up to Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics. The MSI GF75 Thin features a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, whereas the MSI GF65 Thin features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1,080 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate. The laptops offer up to 64GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6 support, 720p HD webcam, two 2W speakers, and a 51Whr 3-cell battery.

Ports on the MSI GF75 Thin include one USB Type-C, and three USB Type-A ports. The MSI GF65 Thin laptop includes two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports. The GF75 weighs 2.3kg and the GF65 weighs 1.86kg. . The MSI GF75 Thin price starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 94,900) and the MSI GF65 Thin price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 72,900). It will be up for sale in February.

MSI Creator 15

MSI creator 15 MSI Creator 15

MSI Creator 15 is powered by the Intel Core i7 processor

Lastly, MSI also introduced the MSI Creator 15 laptop features an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman and a 100 percent Adobe RGB colour gamut. It features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD touchscreen display with the latest Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. The laptop packs up to 64GB RAM, 2 SSD slots, IR HD webcam, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Ports include USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 3, three USB Type-A port, one audio combo, and one HDMI port. It has a single backlit keyboard, two 2W speakers, and weighs 2.1kg. The laptop has 99.9Whr battery capacity. MSI Creator 15 laptop is priced at $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,38,700) and its release date has not been shared yet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition, MSI GE66 Raider, MSI GS66 Stealth, MSI GP66 Leopard, MSI GP67 Leopard, MSI Stealth 15M, MSI GF75 Thin, MSI GF65 Thin, MSI Creator 15, CES, ces 2021
