MSI GE76 Raider, MSI GE66 Raider, and MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop models have been refreshed with the latest Intel Core H-series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs for the Indian market. They are offered in multiple configurations and have sleek builds with RGB accents. The bezels are slim on three sides and all three models feature high refresh rate screens. MSI has also fitted a bigger battery in the MSI GE76 Raider, MSI GE66 Raider, and MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptops. They run Windows 10 out of the box. The MSI GE76 Raider and MSI GE66 Raider models feature a light bar at the front with diffused RGB lighting.

MSI GE76 Raider, MSI GE66 Raider, MSI GS66 Stealth: Price in India

MSI GE76 Raider starts at Rs. 2,35,990 (11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU + Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU) and goes up to Rs. 3,91,990 (Core i9 + GeForce RTX 3080). The MSI GE66 Raider starts at Rs. 2,23,990 (Core i7+ GeForce RTX 3070), and the MSI GS66 Stealth (Core i7 + GeForce RTX 3060) starts at Rs. 2,07,990.

All MSI gaming laptop modes are available for purchase from MSI brand stores and authorised resellers.

MSI GE76 Raider specifications

MSI GE76 Raider is offered in three CPU and GPU configurations and comes with either a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution display with a 360Hz refresh rate or a QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. It can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to two NVMe M.2 SSDs one of which is PCIe Gen 4.

For connectivity, it comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort, and an HDMI port. Wireless connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2. Audio on the MSI GE76 Raider is handled by Duo Wave Woofers + speakers system designed by Dynaudio with Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancement. It is backed by a 99.9Whr battery. In terms of dimensions, the gaming laptop measures 397x284x25.9mm and weighs 2.9kg.

MSI GE66 Raider specifications

MSI GE66 Raider is offered in two CPU and GPU configurations. It features a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with either a 165Hz or a 240Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to an 11th Intel Gen Core i7 H-series processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The MSI GE66 Raider can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to two NVMe M.2 SSDs one of which is PCIe Gen 4. Audio on the MSI GE66 Raider is handled by the same speaker setup as the GE76 Raider and connectivity options are the same as well. It is also backed by a 99.9Whr battery. In terms of dimensions, the gaming laptop measures 358x267x23.4mm and weighs 2.38kg.

MSI GS66 Stealth specifications

MSI GS66 Stealth is offered in three CPU and GPU configurations. It features a single 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display option that has a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The MSI GS66 Stealth comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to two NVMe M.2 SSDs one of which is PCIe Gen 4. The audio setup is the same as the other two MSI models. For connectivity, the MSI GS66 Stealth comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. The laptop is backed by a 99.9Whr battery. In terms of dimensions, the gaming laptop measures 358.3x248x19.8mm and weighs 2.1kg.