MSI on Thursday launched new gaming laptops in India powered by Nvidia's GeForce RTX series graphics and has also unveiled new laptops in its P-series targeted at creators. The new laptops launched by MSI have already gone on sale and are now available from Flipkart and MSI exclusive stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata. The pricing of MSI's G-series gaming laptops starts at Rs. 79,990 and goes all the way up to Rs. 3,99,990 while the company's Prestige or P-series of laptops carry a starting price tag of Rs. 77,990.

The new laptops launched in India include the MSI GT75 Titan, MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, MSI GE75 Raider, MSI GL73, MSI P65 Creator, MSI PS42, and the MSI PS63. Talking about the graphics upgrade, the gaming laptops in the company's GT, GS, GE and the GL series are the ones which come equipped with an Nvidia RTX series GPU. MSI announced its refreshed line-up of gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics as well as the PS63 at CES 2019 earlier this year. The top-of-the-line offering is the MSI GT75 Titan, which is powered by up to an 8th Gen Core i9 processor paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD. It can be configured with up to a UHD display (3840 x 2160 pixels) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The MSI GT75 Titan is priced at Rs. 3,99,990 for the top-end variant.

The GE75 Raider, which starts at Rs. 1,94,990, can be configured with up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin goes up to Rs. 2,09,990 and packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD. The MSI GL73 packs the same Intel processor but comes with a slightly less powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 256GB of SSD and 16GB of RAM ticking alongside. The MSI GL73 is priced at Rs. 1,58,990.

Coming to MSI's P-series of laptops targeted at creative professionals, the MSI P65 Creator sits atop the charts and packs an Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU, up to 32GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD. The MSI P65 Creator carries a price tag of Rs. 1,59,990. The other two entrants in the company's P-series lineup are the MSI PS63 and the MSI PS42 which feature a 15.6-inch and 14-inch display respectively. Both the laptops can be configured with up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q (MSI PS63) or GeForce MX250 GPU (MSI PS42), 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD. The MSI PS63 starts at Rs. 99,990 while the MSI PS42 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 77,990.