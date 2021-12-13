Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch Supported Display, 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch-Supported Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

MSI Creator Z16 price in India starts at Rs. 2,40,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 December 2021 17:25 IST
MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch-Supported Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Creator Z16 is available for purchase in India

Highlights
  • MSI Creator Z16 comes with a 16-inch QHD+ display
  • The MSI laptop comes with Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
  • MSI Creator Z16 includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics

MSI Creator Z16 was launched in India on Monday. The new laptop comes in two distinct variants — with 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processor options. The Creator Z16 features a 16:10 touch-supported display which is touted to deliver 11 percent more screen space than a traditional 16:9 monitor. The machine also includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 dedicated graphics. Other highlights of the MSI laptop for creators and professionals include a mini-LED backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and 180W charging. The Creator Z16 is also packed in a CNC body and has thin bezels.

MSI Creator Z16 price in India, availability

MSI Creator Z16 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,40,990 for the Intel Core i7 model, while the Intel Core i9 variant is priced at Rs. 2,57,990. The laptop will be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as MSI brand stores and authorised sellers in the country starting December 13.

MSI Creator Z16 specifications

The new MSI Creator Z16 comes with a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Under the hood, the laptop has up to Intel Core i9 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with dedicated 6GB GDDR6 graphics memory. There are also two slots for DDR4-3200MHz RAM of up to 64GB capacity. Further, the laptop has two NVMe M.2 SSD storage slots.

MSI has offered the mini-LED backlit keyboard on the Creator Z16 which is claimed to illuminate lightly dim spaces. The laptop also has personalised per-key RGB backlight.

For content creators and designers, the Creator Z16 has factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 colour accuracy out-of-the-box and True Color Technology post the colour gamut.

Connectivity options on MSI Creator Z16 include two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, an Audio combo jack, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E. The laptop also includes a microSD card reader with support for UHS-III and an Infrared (IR) sensor-equipped HD webcam.

MSI Creator Z16 packs a four-cell lithium-polymer battery which is paired with a 180W slim adapter. The laptop measures 359x256x16.18mm and weighs 2.2kg. Lastly, it runs on Windows 10 and is upgradable to Windows 11.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
MSI Creator Z16 Laptop

MSI Creator Z16 Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 10
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.20 kg
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MSI Creator Z16 Price in India, MSI Creator Z16 Specifications, MSI Creator Z16, MSI
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ripple Co-Founder Chris Larsen Wants Bitcoin to Switch to Green Consensus Algorithm
MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch-Supported Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  3. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Restricting Stalkers From Knowing Your Online Status
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications and Colour Variants Have Leaked
  6. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From Tomorrow
  7. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15
  8. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant May Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23 Pro India Launch Date Tipped to Be in Early January, Expected to Pack a 64-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Google Nest Smart Speakers, Displays Add Support for Apple Music in India, Four More Countries
  3. Jio Brings Rs. 119 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 300 SMS Messages, 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 14 Days
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra 3D Concept Renders Show Striking New Camera Design, Likely to Feature Quad Rear Cameras
  5. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer Unveiled in India: Price, Features
  6. Vi Ties Up With Hungama Music to Offer Free Access to Songs, Music Videos to Prepaid, Postpaid Users
  7. Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD With 3.5GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
  8. Pepsi to Bring 1,893 Generative NFTs Marking Birth Year, Creative Artists Dive Deep in Digitising Work
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Live Image Leak Suggests a Redesigned Camera Module and Glossy Finish
  10. MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch-Supported Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com