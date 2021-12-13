MSI Creator Z16 was launched in India on Monday. The new laptop comes in two distinct variants — with 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processor options. The Creator Z16 features a 16:10 touch-supported display which is touted to deliver 11 percent more screen space than a traditional 16:9 monitor. The machine also includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 dedicated graphics. Other highlights of the MSI laptop for creators and professionals include a mini-LED backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and 180W charging. The Creator Z16 is also packed in a CNC body and has thin bezels.

MSI Creator Z16 price in India, availability

MSI Creator Z16 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,40,990 for the Intel Core i7 model, while the Intel Core i9 variant is priced at Rs. 2,57,990. The laptop will be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as MSI brand stores and authorised sellers in the country starting December 13.

MSI Creator Z16 specifications

The new MSI Creator Z16 comes with a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Under the hood, the laptop has up to Intel Core i9 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with dedicated 6GB GDDR6 graphics memory. There are also two slots for DDR4-3200MHz RAM of up to 64GB capacity. Further, the laptop has two NVMe M.2 SSD storage slots.

MSI has offered the mini-LED backlit keyboard on the Creator Z16 which is claimed to illuminate lightly dim spaces. The laptop also has personalised per-key RGB backlight.

For content creators and designers, the Creator Z16 has factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 colour accuracy out-of-the-box and True Color Technology post the colour gamut.

Connectivity options on MSI Creator Z16 include two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, an Audio combo jack, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E. The laptop also includes a microSD card reader with support for UHS-III and an Infrared (IR) sensor-equipped HD webcam.

MSI Creator Z16 packs a four-cell lithium-polymer battery which is paired with a 180W slim adapter. The laptop measures 359x256x16.18mm and weighs 2.2kg. Lastly, it runs on Windows 10 and is upgradable to Windows 11.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.