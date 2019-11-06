MSI has refreshed its lineup of productivity and creator-centric laptops in India by launching eight new models across the Creator, Modern, Prestige, and the P-series. The new MSI laptops are powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core series processors and graphics options that go all the way up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The top-end MSI Creator-series laptops offer up to a 4K display with True Color technology and 144Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 3 support, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity among other features.

The Taiwanese company has launched a total of eight laptops across the Prestige, Creator, and Modern series with 15 configurations up for grabs. The MSI Creator series laptops are currently available via Flipkart, while the rest of MSI's new launches will hit the shelves soon. Pricing of the new MSI laptops launched in India starts at Rs. 59,990 and goes all the way up to Rs. 2,69,990 for the fully decked-out MSI P75 Creator 9SF model.

MSI Modern Series

Starting with the MSI Modern series, it includes the refreshed MSI Modern 15 and MSI Modern 14 laptops that come in a total of five variants. MSI Modern 14 packs a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate and thin bezels. It can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor paired with dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD storage. On the other hand, the MSI Modern 15 laptop packs a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate.

MSI Modern 15 starts at 79,990 in India for the base variant

The larger MSI Modern sibling also packs up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, ticking alongside dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD storage. Both the laptops feature a brushed aluminium design with a MIL-STD-810G certified build, Nahimic 3 audio, and Cooler Boost 3 technology with triple heat pipes. The MSI Modern 14 starts at Rs. 59,990, while the MSI Modern 15's base variant carries a price tag of 79,990 in India.

MSI Prestige Series

MSI Prestige series retains the sleek design and MIL-STD-810G certified build of the MSI Modern series, but adds a fingerprint sensor, 4K display with Adobe RGB 100 percent colour gamut support, and Thunderbolt 3 ports. It also comes in two sizes: 15-inch and 14-inch. The MSI Prestige 14 packs a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with thin bezels and True Pixel technology. It can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

On the other hand, the larger MSI Prestige 15 features up to a 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with Adobe RGB 100 percent colour output and Delta E < 2. It can be fitted with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. The MSI Prestige 14's base variant is priced at Rs. 99,990, while the MSI Prestige 15 starts at Rs. 1,19,990 in India.

The MSI Prestige 15 comes equipped with a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) display

MSI Creator Series

The MSI Creator is the high-end lineup that is targeted at demanding professionals and offers Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6support, and 144Hz refresh rate panel among other features. MSI Creator 15M packs a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, housed in a MIL-STD-810G certified chassis. It is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD storage.

Moving over to the MSI Creator 17M, it features the same internals as the MSI Creator 15M, but packs a larger 17.3-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. The MSI Creator 15M starts at Rs. 1,39,990 in India, while the MSI Creator 17M is priced at Rs. 1,69,990.

MSI P-series

The top-of-the-line MSI P-series laptops feature the hexa-core 10th Gen Intel Coffee Lake processors and offer Cooler Boost Trinity cooling, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, Thunderbolt 3 support, Cooler Boost Trinity cooling, and True Color display technology. The MSI P65 Creator packs up to a 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display. It draws power from up to an Intel Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake processor, ticking alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD storage.

As for the flagship MSI P75 Creator, it features a 17.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with thin bezels. It is powered by the Intel Core i9-9880H Coffee Lake processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics with Max-Q design, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD storage. The MSI P65 Creator carries a starting price of Rs. 1,49,990, while the MSI P75 Creator will set buyers back by a hefty sum of Rs. 2,69,990.