MSI Creator 17 Laptop With Mini-LED Display to Be Launched at CES 2020

MSI Creator 17 sports a 17-inch display with peak brightness of 1,000 nits and mini-LED backlighting.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 19:11 IST
Creator 17 is outfitted with the world's fastest "UHS-III SD card"

Highlights
  • 'Creator 17' is the world's first laptop to come with mini-LED display
  • Until now, mini-LEDs have been used in some TVs
  Creator 17 sports a 17-inch display with peak brightness of 1,000 nits

Leading gaming brand MSI on Tuesday announced that the company is set to unveil a new laptop titled 'Creator 17' with mini-LED display at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. 'Creator 17' is the world's first laptop to come with mini-LED display which can provide top-notch colour accuracy and visual entertainment experience for creative souls, the company said in a statement.

Until now, mini-LEDs have been used in some TVs but with leading global display manufacturers shifting production focus to mini-LED, its estimated market value has reached a staggering $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,100 crores) and is expected to be adopted by several industries within the next few years.

Creator 17 sports a 17-inch display with peak brightness of 1,000 nits and mini-LED backlighting.

This technology enables 240 zones of local dimming control, delivering vibrant visuals with the brightest whites and deepest blacks with sharper, more detailed imagery.

Apart from the mini-LED display, the laptop delivers latest in CPU and GPU processing power while providing full ports which include the first Type-C port to support outputting 8K image to an external display.

It is also outfitted with the world's fastest "UHS-III SD card" reader with a speed of up to 624MB per second.

Further reading: MSI, CES 2020, MSI Creator 17
