NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ministry of Home Affairs' Snooping Order Challenged in Supreme Court

, 24 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ministry of Home Affairs' Snooping Order Challenged in Supreme Court

Challenging the constitutionality and legality of the Centres order empowering central agencies and the Delhi Police to snoop on all computers, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed before the Supreme Court on Monday seeking quashing of the December 20 order.

The order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) authorised 10 central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Delhi Police to "intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

Filed by advocate M.L. Sharma, the PIL, contending that the MHA order was "illegal, unconstitutional and ultra-vires to the law" said it should be quashed in the interest of justice.

"The blanket surveillance order must be tested against fundamental right to privacy," the petition said. 

It also asked the court to prohibit the agencies from initiating any criminal proceedings or investigation against anybody under the provisions of the Information Technology Act based on the notification.

Incidentally, Sharma was recently reprimanded by the Supreme Court for filing "frivolous" PILs and was imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. 

While the opposition has opposed the order accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning India into a "surveillance state", the BJP-led Central government has defended the decision citing national security and claiming that the order was a mere repetition of the rules passed during the UPA regime in 2009.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MHA, Supreme Court
Indian Mobile Websites Score Low on Speed, Finds Google-Accenture Study
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Won't Work Without the Internet
Pricee
Ministry of Home Affairs' Snooping Order Challenged in Supreme Court
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Launched in China
  2. Poco's Next Smartphone Teased to Launch Soon in India
  3. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  4. Xiaomi Mi Play Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  6. Asus ROG Phone Review
  7. Xiaomi Launches a Web Browser for Android That Offers a Dark Mode
  8. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Getting Stable Android Pie Update: Report
  10. PUBG Corp Bans Over 30,000 Radar Hack Cheaters
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.