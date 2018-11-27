NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft's Stock Market Value Catches Up With Apple

, 27 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft's Stock Market Value Catches Up With Apple

Just four months after Apple breached the $1 trillion mark, the iPhone maker has lost its lead as Wall Street's most valuable company and is on the verge of being replaced by Microsoft Corp.

Apple shares fell 1.77 percent in extended trade after US President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal that tariffs could be placed on laptops and mobile phones imported from China.

The loss wiped out the 1.35 percent gain during the official trading session and put Apple's stock market value at $814 billion (roughly Rs. 57 lakh crores).

Microsoft shares dipped 0.35 percent after-hours to $106.10 (roughly Rs. 7,500), putting its market capitalisation also at $814 billion. Microsoft had rallied by more than 3 percent during Monday's official trading session, when the market notched broad gains.

Both companies' market capitalisations were calculated using outstanding shares reported in their most recent 10-Q filings.

Trading after the bell is often volatile and lacks the volume typically seen in official trading sessions.

microsoft apple market cap Microsoft

Technology shares have been punished in recent months on investor worries about rising interest rates and fallout from the trade conflict between the United States and China.

But Apple has suffered more than other Silicon Valley stalwarts, down 23 percent since the iPhone maker warned on November 1 that sales for the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss Wall Street expectations.

Global demand for smartphones has slowed in recent years, making it more difficult for Apple to increase its revenue.

Apple's market capitalisation overtook Microsoft's in 2010 as the maker of Windows software struggled with slow demand for personal computers, due in part to the explosion of smartphones driven by the iPhone.

Since Satya Nadella took over as chief executive in 2014, Microsoft has reduced its reliance on Windows software for PCs and become a major player in cloud computing, second only to Amazon.com.

Thirty-three analysts recommend buying Microsoft's stock, while just one has a negative rating and another has a neutral rating, according to Refinitiv data.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Microsoft
Google Maps Update Brings Hashtag Support in Reviews for Easier Search
Google Pixel 3 Lite Now Spotted Next to iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 5s, and Nokia 3310
Pricee
Microsoft's Stock Market Value Catches Up With Apple
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India Next on Wednesday
  3. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. OnePlus Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With Amazon India With Offers on 6T
  5. The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India
  6. WhatsApp Group Calling Improvements Spotted in iOS Beta
  7. Honor 9N, 7S, and Other Honor Phones Discounted in Flipkart Sale
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Leaked in Video, Specifications Tipped
  9. Google Search No Longer Displays Results for Certain Queries on Mobile
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Benchmark Scores
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.