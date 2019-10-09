Technology News
Microsoft's 'Your Phone' App Gets Calling Support in Beta for Windows 10

This feature will let you make and receive Android phone calls, via your PC.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 10:54 IST
Microsoft's 'Your Phone' App Gets Calling Support in Beta for Windows 10

The Your Phone calling feature is available for Insider members only

  • Windows 10 preview build 18999 brings this feature
  • The phone needs to run on Android 7 Nougat
  • The feature allows you to decline calls as well

Microsoft has brought calling support to the Your Phone app with its latest Windows 10 Preview build 18999 for Insiders (20H1). It will let users take incoming calls on their PCs using the Your Phone app. There are some pre-requirements needed for this feature to work, including a phone that runs on Android Nougat (or higher) among other things. In July, Microsoft brought along Android notifications support on the Your Phone app for Windows 10 PCs. It allowed users to see notifications received on the phone, on your PC as well - in real-time.

Now, the Your Phone app has got calling support as well. This means users can make or receive calls on their PC, without picking up their phones to do it. This feature arrives with Windows 10 preview build 18999 for Insiders (20H1), which means if you're on the stable version, you'll still have to wait a while before you can try it.

Even for Insider members, the technical requirements to use the calling feature are – Android 7 Nougat on the phone with the Your Phone app installed from Google Play. The Windows 10 PC needs to have Bluetooth support; 19H1 build or newer, at least Windows 10 build 18362.356.

Once all of these requirements are met with, users can use the Your Phone app on the PC to answer incoming calls on your phone, via your PC. You can even make calls using the in-app dialler and accessing the contact list. If you do not wish to answer the call, you can decline these phone calls via the PC and even send a custom text when you decline. The phone call history will also be accessible via the PC, and just like the phone, clicking on a recent call will auto populate the number within the dialer screen. You can even transfer your calls between PC to phone seamlessly, in case you wish to stand up from your seat to move around.

Microsoft says that this feature will gradually roll out to Insiders on 19H1 builds or newer. It may take a few days to be available inside the Your Phone app. The company warns, “In certain instances, Calls feature may require you to pair your mobile phone and PC again. If you have previously paired your devices, unpair your devices and go through the Calls set up flow again.”

Further reading: Your Phone, Microsoft
Microsoft's 'Your Phone' App Gets Calling Support in Beta for Windows 10
