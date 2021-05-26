Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Windows Next Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella

Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says it will be “one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade.”

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 May 2021 19:08 IST
Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella

Windows next-generation update is expected to be codenamed Sun Valley

Highlights
  • Microsoft recently cancelled the Windows 10X update
  • Next-gen Windows update to bring significant UI changes
  • Microsoft is reported to be working on a new app store

Microsoft is looking to launch the next-generation of Windows OS very soon. At the Build 2021 conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased the impending arrival of the big upcoming Windows OS update that is expected to bring several design changes for the File Explorer, Start Menu, and even Action Center. The next-gen update is rumoured to be codenamed Sun Valley and is expected to be released this fall. Nadella has teased that the new update will create more opportunities for developers and creators.

During the Build 2021 keynote, Nadella teased the arrival of a big Windows OS update very soon. He didn't detail the new features or design changes that are coming with the next update but said that it will be “one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade.” He promised that the update will “create more opportunity for every Windows developer” existing today and will welcome new creators as well.

In his keynote, Nadella said, “Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I've been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon.”

Microsoft is reported to be working on significant UI changes and even a new app store for Windows. Nadella's remarks seem to point towards the latter, hinting that Microsoft may introduce features that will unlock more monetisation opportunities for developers. Other reported features to come with the next-generation of Windows include new system icons, the end of Windows 95 icons, and more. Windows 10X was officially cancelled recently and Microsoft looks to trickle down some of Windows 10X features to the next-gen Windows OS update.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Satya Nadella, Windows 10, Microsoft Build 2021
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Build Now Available for Game Developers
Government Responds to WhatsApp, Says Respects Right to Privacy but It Is Subject to ‘Reasonable Restrictions’

Related Stories

Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  4. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  5. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Asus Launches ROG Flow X13 and 3 Zephyrus Gaming Laptops in India
  8. The Best PS5 and PS4 Deals in PlayStation’s Days of Play Sale
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  10. Oppo A74 5G Review: Great Battery Life, but What Else?
#Latest Stories
  1. Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Build Now Available for Game Developers
  2. Amazon Snaps Up James Bond-Owner MGM for $8.45 Billion as Streaming War Heats Up
  3. Government Responds to WhatsApp, Says Respects Right to Privacy but It Is Subject to ‘Reasonable Restrictions’
  4. Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella
  5. Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS Earphones With Wireless Charging, Low Latency for Gaming Launched
  8. CoWIN Guidelines for API Usage to Allow Booking of COVID-19 Vaccine Slots via Third-Party Apps
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  10. Crytocurrency Mining Banned in Iran for 4 Months Amid Power Cuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com