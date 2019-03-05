Microsoft's reported work on a stripped down version of Windows for dual-screen devices and Chromebook competitors has some fresh rumours. The new software is internally called Windows Lite, and it should be compatible with dual-screen laptops and possibly foldable displays as well. According to a new report, Microsoft is working on a new Composable Shell (C-Shell) and Windows Core OS for the new software. Windows Core OS is reported to be a more modular version of Windows Shell used on Windows 10.

The Verge reports that Windows Lite will be a more pared down version of Windows 10, with fewer features and may also have the ability to run apps from Microsoft Store and progressive web apps (PWA's). While its built keeping dual-screens in mind, it also looks to enable low-tier PC segment that will give competition to Google's Chromebook product line. To recall, work on Windows Lite has been reported for a while, said to be an evolution of Windows Core OS.

The interface of the new Windows Lite will be similar to Windows, but it will reportedly be a blend of "what Microsoft does with its Surface Hub shell and the limited functionality of its Windows Phone Continuum user interface." The new shell was first leaked on Windows 10 Mobile to bring some existing Windows 10 components to the handheld devices. Further, it is touted to be an "adaptive shell" to let developers scale Windows 10 to any form - even on a foldable device.

The report also says that the first device with Windows Lite may launch as soon as later this year, depending on chip and PC makers readiness. Intel has also been forcing PC makers to make this new hardware category, and Microsoft has also been reported earlier to be working on a courier-style foldable note-taking tablet with stylus. The software is called Windows Lite internally, and it could launch commercially under a new name. Microsoft may outline beginning strategies of Windows Lite at the Build Conference in May.